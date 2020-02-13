Global Automotive Transmission Filter Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global Automotive Transmission Filter market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Transmission Filter market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Automotive Transmission Filter market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Transmission Filter market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The transmission filter is a vital part of that system and is situated above the transmission pan, which catches any excess fluid, and below a pickup tube that connects to the oil pump, which regulates the pressure of fluid in the transmission. The transmission filter functions as a sieve to collect contaminants like dirt and debris before sending lubricating fluid to the transmission itself.

First, as for the automotive transmission filter industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 54.88% of market share in 2017. The top 3 manufacturers are Mann-Hummel, Mahle and Cummins Filtration which are close to 43.16% market share in 2017. The Mann-Hummel, which has 20.79% market share in 2017, is the leader in the automotive transmission filter industry. The manufacturers following Mann-Hummel are Mahle and Cummins Filtration which respectively has 12.64% and 9.73% market share in 2017.

Second, the global consumption of automotive transmission filter products rises up from 109.18 M units in 2013 to 126.43 M units in 2017, with an average annual growth rate of 3.74%. At the same time, the revenue of world automotive transmission filter sales market has a leap from 895.28 million dollars to 986.15 million dollars.

Third, Europe is the largest production and second consumption region for automotive transmission filter, with production about 32.18% and consumption about 23.33% in 2017, North Americas production about 21.15% and consumption about 19.56% in 2017.

Fourth, with the rapid develop of China automotive market china production and consumption of automotive transmission filter growth at a higher speed. The production of automotive transmission filter rises up from 24.66 M units in 2013 to 29.20 M units in 2017 with an average annual growth rate at 4.32%.

Finally, we believe automotive transmission filter industry have few connections with the upstream raw materials. With the development of automotive industry, we tend to believe the future of automotive transmission filter will be optimism.

The global Automotive Transmission Filter market is valued at 990 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 1240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Mann-Hummel

MAHLE

Cummins Filtration

Toyota Boshoku

Fram Group

Filtration Group

Donaldson Company

Parker Hannifin

AC Delco

Freudenberg

Hengst

Febi Bilstein

Sure Filter Technology

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

OEM

Aftermarkets

By Application, the market can be split into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Transmission Filter capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive Transmission Filter manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Transmission Filter are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Transmission Filter Manufacturers

Automotive Transmission Filter Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Transmission Filter Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Transmission Filter market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

