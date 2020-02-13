GLOBAL BUILDER HARDWARE MARKET: Development History, Current Analysis and Estimated Forecast to 2025

Builders’ hardware, or just builders hardware, is a group of metal hardware specifically used for protection, decoration, and conveniencein buildings. Building products do not make any part of a building; rather they support them and make them work. It usually supports fixtures like windows, doors, and cabinets. Common examples include door handles, door hinges, bolts, latches, numerals, letter plates, switch plates, and door knockers.

There are a vast number of producers all vying for market share and trying to take market share from each other. The major competition regions are EU, Asia-Pacific, Americas, especially from China, Mexico and Vietnam, etc. The cheaper labor in these countries makes the builder hardware production cost decrease. With globalization came lower trade barriers and therefore low cost builder hardware flooded the developed countries builder hardware market making the local builder hardware industry struggle to survive.

Although builder hardware products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and widely sales network do not to enter into this field.

Global Builder Hardware market size will increase to 57600 Million US$ by 2025, from 40000 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Builder Hardware.

This report researches the worldwide Builder Hardware market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Builder Hardware breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ASSA ABLOY

Allegion

Spectrum Brands (HHI)

Masco Corporation

DORMA

Roto Frank

Siegenia-aubi

GretschUnitas

MACO

Kin Long

Winkhaus

Sobinco

Lip Hing

3H

GEZE

Ashland Hardware Systems

Hager Company

CompX International

Tyman (GIESSE)

Builder Hardware Breakdown Data by Type

Cold rolled steel

Stainless Steel 304

Aluminum

Zinc

Copper

Others

Builder Hardware Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Market

Non-residential Market

Builder Hardware Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Builder Hardware Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Builder Hardware capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Builder Hardware manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

