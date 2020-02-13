Global Camphene Market Industry Analysis and Market Statistics – Top players, market size, and Forecast 2025

Camphene is a type of organic compounds, and belongs to bicyclic monoterpene. It is nearly insoluble in water, but very soluble in common organic solvents. It volatilizes readily at room temperature.

As an important organic synthetic material, camphene is widely used in flavor & fragrance, synthetic material and pesticide. Flavor & fragrance is the largest application of camphene, taking 58.15% of the world camphene consumption in 2015. Givaudan, Firmenich and IFF are the main consumers in this field.

The level of concentration of the camphene industry is relatively high. Manufacturers mainly distribute over China and India, like Saptagir Camphor, Camphor & Allied Products, Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes, Kanchi Karpooram, Fujian Green Pine, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology and Sky Dragon.

For more info, Get Free Sample at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2288453

Among them, Fujian Green Pine is the largest manufacturer accounting for 19.29% of the global camphene production in 2015, follow by Saptagir Camphor with 11.72% market share. The production scale of Russia and Mexico manufacturers such as Origsintez OJSC and AlEn Industries is relatively small, only take for 4.89 and 3.83 percent of the global total production.

It is expected that the camphene consumption will be 15275 MT in 2022 and the sales revenue will reach 38.25 million USD. At the same time, the price may continue to decline. This industry is easily affected by the market demand and the policy. The future is unknown, and the camphene development will based on the market demand and the policy of the producers. 2016 will be very complicated, due to the expectations for an interest-rate increase from the Federal Reserve, and the currency devaluation of China, India and other countries.

Global Camphene market size will increase to 41 Million US$ by 2025, from 30 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Camphene.

Make an Enquiry at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2288453

This report researches the worldwide Camphene market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Camphene breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile

Camphor & Allied Products (IN)

Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN)

Kanchi Karpooram (IN)

Orgsintez OJSC (RU)

AlEn Industries (MX)

Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN)

Fujian Green Pine (CN)

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN)

Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN)

Camphene Breakdown Data by Type

General Type

Other

Camphene Breakdown Data by Application

Flavor & Fragrance

Synthetic Material

Pesticide

Other

Camphene Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Camphene Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Camphene capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Camphene manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Camphene :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Website: https://www.researchmoz.us

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://blogreportstudy.blogspot.com/