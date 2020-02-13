Global Capacitive Sensors Market is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR by 2024

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Capacitive Sensors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

A capacitive sensor is a proximity sensor that detects nearby objects by their effect on the electrical field created by the sensor.

The capacitive sensor market for the automotive industry is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. There is a great scope for capacitive sensors in manufacturing and supplying companies in all the nations since capacitive sensors are in high demand in all the manufacturing units of the automotive industry for almost all processing machines and other supporting functions.

The capacitive sensor market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising automotive sales, growing need for automatization in industries, increasing security concerns, and ongoing technological developments in consumer electronics in countries such as India, South Korea and Japan in the APAC region are expected to drive the growth of the market in this region.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Synaptics

Microchip Technology

Cypress Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments

Renesas Electronics

Infineon Technologies

Analog Devices

Cirque

Capacitive Sensors Breakdown Data by Type

Touch Sensors

Motion Sensors

Position Sensors

Others

Capacitive Sensors Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Automotive

Defense

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

Capacitive Sensors Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

