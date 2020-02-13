Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period
"Global Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2025"
This report presents the worldwide Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The rollout of carrier Wi-Fi has been hampered up until now by the lack of standards which make the process seamless and transparent for the subscriber.
Geographically, the market is expected to grow tremendously in the U.S. due to increased data traffic and fluctuating loads of networks. The mobile subscriptions in India and China are growing by leaps and bounds. With the growing penetration of smartphones, the consumption of mobile traffic is bound to increase in these regions making Asia Pacific an emerging market for Carrier Wi-Fi, paving way for new opportunities to telecom operators.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Cisco Systems Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Ruckus Wireless
Alcatel-Lucent Inc.
ADTRAN Inc.
Airvana Inc.
Aruba Networks Inc.
BelAir Networks Inc.
Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Breakdown Data by Type
Wireless Access Points
Wireless LAN Controllers
Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Breakdown Data by Application
Smartphones
Tablets
Phablets
Other
Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Carrier Wi-Fi Equipment Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
