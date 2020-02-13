Global Construction Hoists Market Consumption Forecast By Application (2019-2025)

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Construction Hoists Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Construction Hoist is engineering equipment for the construction industry.

Construction Hoist includes work platforms, transport platforms, as well as service elevator.

Construction Hoist for transporting goods and building materials.

At present, the manufactures of Construction Hoist are concentrated in China, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (Except China). China is the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 50% in 2017 by production volume. The following areas are Europe and North America. The global leading players in this market are Zoomlion, GJJ, Alimak, XL Industries, Hongda Construction, etc.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Construction Hoists.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Zoomlion

GJJ

Alimak

XL Industries

Hongda Construction

XCMG

Fangyuan

Guangxi Construction

SYS

Dahan

Sichuan Construction

Bcker

STROS

GEDA

Zhejiang Construction Machinery Group

China State Construction

Jaypee

ELECTROELSA

BetaMax

Construction Hoists Breakdown Data by Type

Below 2 Ton

2-3 Ton

Above 3 Ton

Construction Hoists Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Construction Hoists Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Construction Hoists Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

