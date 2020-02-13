Global Enterprise Infrastructure Management Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2028

Persistence Market Research latest research report on ‘Enterprise Infrastructure Management market’ features a comprehensive outlook pertaining to market valuations, market share, profit estimations, and the geographical spectrum of this business. The report precisely describes key obstacles and opportunities for growth, while drawing out competitive standing of market majors, including their portfolio and growth strategies.

Enterprise infrastructure management has become a top priority for enterprises. In order to manage enterprise infrastructure, enterprises are moving towards automation and digitization, and are adopting advanced technologies such as cloud storage, artificial intelligence-based infrastructure management solutions and advanced hardware components. Enterprise infrastructure solutions work with most major data center solution providers and help organizations to drive down costs for infrastructure both with tactical and strategic recommendations. EIM helps enterprise to increase business performance, minimizing risk and maintaining high availability in networking, compute and storage.

The main aim of enterprise infrastructure management is to improve ease of Installing & maintaining IT Infrastructure, lowering the cost of administration, easing the burden of management on IT department by reducing the complexity of managing multiple systems & proactively monitoring the status of systems. In addition EIM solutions automate processes where ever possible and enhance the service capabilities & performance of the enterprises.

Enterprise Infrastructure Management market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the enterprise infrastructure management market include rising adaptation in small and medium enterprises and growing advancements in digital technologies. In addition, use of enterprise infrastructure management in various industry verticals is projected to drive the growth of enterprise infrastructure management market during the forecast period. Adaptation due to increasing demand for cloud based solutions has led to growth of the enterprise infrastructure management across the globe. Rise in network security concerns and growing demand for workflow automation in all type of enterprises are expected to drive the growth of global enterprise infrastructure management market.

However, the major challenge faced by the enterprise infrastructure management providers is integration of enterprise infrastructure management services with existing IT infrastructure of organization. In addition, macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which may hamper the growth of enterprise infrastructure management market across the globe.

Enterprise Infrastructure Management market: Segmentation

Global Enterprise Infrastructure Management Market can be segmented as:

Enterprise Infrastructure Management market Segmentation on the basis of Infrastructure Type:

Global enterprise infrastructure management market on the basis of infrastructure type segmented into software and hardware. Software sub segment is becoming the prominent segment in global enterprise infrastructure management market due to increasing adaptation of business applications in small and medium enterprises.

Enterprise Infrastructure Management market Segmentation on the basis of Verticals:

Enterprise infrastructure management market can be segmented on the basis of vertical. By industry includes banking and financial sector, IT and ITES, telecommunication, media, publishing and broadcasting and entertainment, retail and wholesale, manufacturing, education, government, others. Due to increasing security concern about financial data and financial transactions, the banking and financial sub segment is expected to exhibit a high growth in global enterprise infrastructure market during the forecast period.

Enterprise Infrastructure Management market Segmentation on the basis of End-Users:

Global Enterprise Infrastructure Management market on the basis of end-users segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Large enterprises are becoming the prominent end users in enterprise infrastructure management market.

Competition Landscape

Key Players

Some of the major players in global Enterprise Infrastructure Management market are Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, CISCO, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Limited, and others.

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share for enterprise infrastructure management market due to technological advancements in enterprises owing to the presence of large number of established key players in the region. Due to high adaptation in various industry verticals in Asia Pacific will hold maximum market share for enterprise infrastructure management market in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for enterprise infrastructure management due to use of cloud based services. Sturdy economic progress, driving the growth of enterprise infrastructure management market in MEA region

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Enterprise Infrastructure Management market Segments

Market Dynamics of Enterprise Infrastructure Management market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Value Chain of Enterprise Infrastructure Management market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Enterprise Infrastructure Management market includes development of these devices in the following regions:

North America Enterprise Infrastructure Management Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Enterprise Infrastructure Management Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Enterprise Infrastructure Management Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Enterprise Infrastructure Management Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Enterprise Infrastructure Management Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Enterprise Infrastructure Management Market

China Enterprise Infrastructure Management Market

Middle East and Africa Enterprise Infrastructure Management Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

