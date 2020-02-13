Global Exome Sequencing Market Outlook 2022 & Key Players: Illumina TruSeq Exome, Thermo Fisher, Roche

Exome Sequencing Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The key players in Exome Sequencing Market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, and adoption of new technologies. Exome Sequencing Market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.

In 2018, the global Exome Sequencing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Exome Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Exome Sequencing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Illumina TruSeq Exome

Thermo Fisher

Roche

Angilent

Eurofins

Sengenics

Ambry

Macrogen

BGI

Novo Gene

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Agilent HaloPlex

Agilent SureSelect

Agilent SureSelect QXT

Roche Nimblegen SeqCap

MYcroarray MYbaits

Market segment by Application, split into

Mendelian disease and rare syndrome gene discovery

The research of complex diseases

Mouse exome sequencing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Exome Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Exome Sequencing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Exome Sequencing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

