Global HVAC Refrigerant Market by Major Players, Volume, Demand, Market Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2025

Global HVAC Refrigerant Market Research Report 2019

A refrigerant is a substance or mixture, usually a fluid, used in a heat pump and refrigeration cycle. In most cycles it undergoes phase transitions from a liquid to a gas and back again. Many working fluids have been used for such purposes. Fluorocarbons, especially chlorofluorocarbons, became commonplace in the 20th century, but they are being phased out because of their ozone depletion effects. Other common refrigerants used in various applications are ammonia, sulfur dioxide, and non-halogenated hydrocarbons such as propane.

The growing emphasis on global warming and climate change has resulted in the implementation of stringent regulations for cleaner, safer, and more energy-efficient households and workplaces worldwide. This has propelled building owners to renovate old buildings, including replacing or retrofitting existing HVAC equipment for making them more energy-efficient. These efforts to phase out the currently used refrigerants will lead to an increased demand for replacement of refrigerants, thereby aiding the growth in the HVAC refrigerant market.

APAC dominated the HVAC Refrigerant market and occupied most of the overall market share. Much of this regions growth can be attributed to the surge in constructional activities in several APAC nations, especially India and China. Factors such as growing demand from the industrial sectors such as construction and automotive from the developing countries will boost the markets growth in this region over the next four years.

This report focuses on HVAC Refrigerant volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall HVAC Refrigerant market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Airgas Refrigerants

Arkema

Chemours

Dongyue

Honeywell

Linde

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fluorocarbons

Hydrocarbons

Inorganic

Segment by Application

Food Service

Food Processing

Supermarket

Cold Storage

Others

