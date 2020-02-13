Global Kefir Market: Keen Players Take Both Organic and Inorganic Routes to Expand

The global kefir market is witnessing steady growth over the years on the back of increasing awareness about the health benefits of kefir. Kefir is obtained by a process of inoculating milk with kefir grains that are naturally available as a combination of yeast and bacteria in a symbiotic association.

The increasing consumption of health-benefitting foods across the global population is a general trend that has come to the fore in recent years. This, along with the demand for kefir among health conscious consumers for its essential nutrients is at the forefront driving the global kefir market. Another factor stoking growth of the global kefir market is the benefits of kefir for improving lactose intolerance.

Acting as a hindrance to the market is mental block among lactose intolerant individuals due to the lack of adequate awareness about the health benefits of kefir.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global kefir market to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2017 and 2025 for the market to become worth US$2154.9 mn by the end of 2025 increasing from US$1,300 mn in 2016.

The global kefir market is divided into regular kefir and flavored kefir based upon flavor. The segment of regular kefir held the leading share in the market in 2016. Regular kefir due to its composition is more nutritious and has therapeutic benefits than yogurt.

In emerging economies of Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, rising health consciousness and increasing purchasing power has boosted the purchase of health-benefitting foods including kefir. The Asia Pacific kefir market is booming due to increasing spending on health drinks and dietary supplements in India, Japan, and China.

Some of the key players operating in the global kefir market are Lifeway Foods Inc., E.l du Pont de Nemours and Company, Hain Celestial, Archer Daniels Midland, Nestle S.A., Kerry Group, Groupe Danone, Danlac Canada INC., Döhler Group, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.