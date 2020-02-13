GLOBAL SHEA BUTTER (BUTYROSPERMUM PARKII) MARKET GROWTH ANALYSIS, SUPPLY, DEMAND, CONSUMPTION SIZE, SHARE, REVENUE, FORECAST TO 2025

Shea butter is the fat extracted from the kernels of the fruit of the shea tree. The shea tree is native to Africa. Shea butter has a particularly high content of cosmetically valuable ingredients. The particularly high content of tocopherols and antioxidant ingredients are significant for its effect as a healing aid. Shea butter has a particularly strong moisturizing effect, native shea butter is known famously for its healing properties. The proportion of cytoprotective tocopherols is dependent on the particular growing region of the plant. objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.



The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

IOI Loders Croklaan

Wilmar Africa Ltd/ Ghana Specialty Fats

Ghana Nuts Ltd

Shebu Industries

Timiniya Tuma Company Ltd

The Pure Company

The Savannah Fruits Company

VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG

Akoma Cooperative

StarShea

International Oils & Fats Limited



Market size by Product

Raw and Unrefined Shea Butter

Refined Shea Butter

Market size by End User

Cosmetics Industry

Medicine Industry

Food Industry

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



