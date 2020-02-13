Global Sonobuoy Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Sonobuoy Market 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database

About Sonobuoy

Sonobuoys are buoys that are used to detect the presence of submarines, sunken ships, oil and gas deposits, etc underwater using sound navigation and ranging. They are carried in a sonobuoy launch container in ships and aircraft for pneumatic or free-fall launch. They are built with hydrophones or transducers for converting sound signal to an electrical signal and transmitting it to the patrolling aircraft or ship.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global sonobuoy market to grow at a CAGR of 6.53% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sonobuoy market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the use of sonobuoys across several end-user industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Sonobuoy Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Rosoboronexport

• Sociedad Anonima de Electrónica Submarina (SAES)

• Sparton

• Thales Group

• Ultra Electronics

Market driver

• Increasing number of submarines

Market challenge

• Delay in defense budget sanctioning

Market trend

• Introduction of solid state bipolar battery for high power sonobuoy applications

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

