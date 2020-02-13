Global Spinal Implants and Devices Market Future Scenario & Leading Key Player – Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive

Most of the spinal conditions/disorders do not need surgeries but there are times when they cannot be avoided. In such surgical processes, specially designed spinal instruments are used to correct deformities, strengthen and stabilize the spine and facilitate fusion. Most of the spinal implants are generally made of metals such as stainless steel or titanium-alloy, whereas some are made of non-metallic compounds. This market is expected to have a moderate growth rate primarily due to increase in aging population coupled with number of patients suffering from chronic back pain, increased awareness resulting into adoption of newer and improved technologies by surgeons and patients and last but not the least advancement in technology

The spinal implants and devices market is expected to exceed worth of US$15 bn by 2025. Advent of technologically-advanced devices and fusion implants, especially targeted to geriatrics, is churning out sizable revenues. Large presence of patients with spinal disorders and degenerative disc diseases, coupled with advances in healthcare infrastructure, is a key demand generator. Substantial investment toward novel product developments for spine surgeries will expand the market’s prospects.

In 2019, the market size of Spinal Implants and Devices is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019;

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Spinal Implants and Devices.

This report studies the global market size of Spinal Implants and Devices, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Spinal Implants and Devices production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Medtronic

DePuy Synthes

Stryker Corporation

NuVasive

Zimmer Biomet

Globus Medical

Alphatec Spine

Orthofix International

LDR Holding Corporation

Market Segment by Product Type

Fusion Devices

Spinal Biologics

Market Segment by Application

Open Spine Surgery

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Spinal Implants and Devices status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Spinal Implants and Devices manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Spinal Implants and Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

