Global Tennis Racquet Market | size | analysis | share | outlook to 2024
ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Tennis Racquet Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
This report studies the global market size of Tennis Racquet in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Tennis Racquet in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Tennis Racquet market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.
North America is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by Europe and Asia. The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl, Slazenger, TELOON, ProKennex, PowerAngle, Gamma, PACIFIC, Qiangli, Solinco, One Strings, and Bonny.
The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is courted by the sectors specialty stores.
In the overall market, an estimated seven million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 77.32% of these are in graphite and 9.10% in aluminum in 2015.
In 2017, the global Tennis Racquet market size was 330 million US$ and is forecast to 340 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Tennis Racquet market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Tennis Racquet include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Tennis Racquet include
Wilson
Babolat
Prince
Head
YONEX
Tecnifibre
Dunlop
Volkl
Slazenger
TELOON
ProKennex
PowerAngle
Gamma
PACIFIC
Market Size Split by Type
Graphite
Boron and Kevlar
Aluminum
Woodies
Market Size Split by Application
Professional Tennis Players
Adult Tennis Enthusiasts
Junior Tennis Enthusiasts
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
