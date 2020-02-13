Global Vehicle Diesel Engine Market Professional Survey Report 2018
In this report, the Global Vehicle Diesel Engine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vehicle Diesel Engine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Vehicle Diesel Engine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vehicle Diesel Engine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Diesel engine, any internal-combustion engine in which air is compressed to a sufficiently high temperature to ignite diesel fuel injected into the cylinder, where combustion and expansion actuate a piston. It converts the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which can be used to power freight trucks, large tractors, locomotives, and marine vessels. A limited number of automobiles also are diesel-powered, as are some electric-power generator sets.
The industry development of diesel engine was largely affected by national industrial policies and environmental standards in recent few years. With stricter emission standards worldwide and backward emission technology, global consumption of Vehicle Diesel Engine decreased slightly to 15 M units in 2017, the CAGR of global market from 2013-2018 is estimate -1.1%.
Diesel engines are mainly consumed in Europe and China countries. The two areas occupy about 86% market share. Besides, North America is also an important market of diesel engine.
In terms of technology, there is plenty room for improvement. High pressure fuel injection, low emissions and efficient filtration are the mainly trends for the technology improvement, More energy-efficient and environment friendly Vehicle Diesel Engine will change the situation declining in the diesel engine industry in the future.
The global Vehicle Diesel Engine market is valued at 49600 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 41100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of -2.3% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Volkswagen
Daimler
Cummins
BMW
Renault
PSA
Ford
FIAT
Toyota
Deutz
Weichai
Yuchai
Quanchai
VOLVO
Yunnei Power
FOTON
FAW
Mitsubishi
DFAC
JMC
CNHTC
Great Wall Motor
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
4 Cylinder
6 Cylinder
Above 6 Cylinder
By Application, the market can be split into
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Vehicle Diesel Engine capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Vehicle Diesel Engine manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vehicle Diesel Engine are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Vehicle Diesel Engine Manufacturers
Vehicle Diesel Engine Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Vehicle Diesel Engine Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Vehicle Diesel Engine market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
