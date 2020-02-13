Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wind Turbine Installation Vessel market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)
Self-propelled jack-up vessel is a vessel specifically designed for the installation of offshore wind turbines. Similar to a jack-up rig it is self-elevating. To enable quick relocation in the wind farm it is self-propelled. It also has a slender ship shaped hull to achieve a quick turnaround time with the vessel carrying several foundations or wind turbines each time. Azimuth thrusters are used to position the vessel during jack-up operations.
Besides self-propelled jack-up vessel, heavy lift vessel and other jack-up vessel which is used in wind turbine installation is also discussed as offshore wind turbine installation vessels. And in this report, we focus on the service market which is the most important part of the global offshore wind turbine installation vessel market.
Driven by the increasing demand of constructing offshore wind farm with higher requirements on capacity and efficiency, the demand of specially designed vessel is facing a sudden increase. But in root, offshore wind turbine installation vessel is not a common used equipment; the fleet size will never be enough large for every ship builder to have chance to achieve an order. The market competition of ship building is quite fierce worldwide currently; for the building of offshore wind turbine installation vessel, the competition is surely forecasted to be fierce.
According to report from annual report of some offshore wind farm runners, the logistics-related cost amount to roughly 19% of total CAPEX (Capital Expenditures). Though the cost for installation of a turbine is reducing by years, the total turbine installation cost is also much higher than cost of most other kinds of marine installation.
Currently, the profit of running of offshore wind turbine installation vessel is not that high, affected by the relatively low utilization rate of fleet. But it is still a fact that the profit is relatively higher than other marine projects.
The advantages or benefits of wind power, is unnecessary to mention again. And we think that nobody would doubt there is vast market for wind power. The game of offshore wind power is just at the beginning, as well as the good days for offshore wind turbine installation vessel runners.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
A2SEA
MPI-Offshore
Seajacks
Fred. Olsen Windcarrier
Geosea
Van Oord
Jack-Up Barge
SEAFOX
Swire Blue Ocean
Gaoh Offshore
NO.3 Engineering
Longyuan Power
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
United States
EU
China
Japan
South Korea
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Self-propelled Jack-up Vessel
Normal Jack-up Vessel
Heavy Lift Vessel
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Offshore
Others
