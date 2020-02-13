Government Regulations Crucial in Driving Demand for Indoor Humidifiers Market in North America, says TMR

The North America indoor humidifier market is dominated by DRI-STEEM Corporation, Walter Meier Group, and MEE Industries, Inc. According to Transparency Market Research, these three industry giants collectively accounted for 36.6% of the North America indoor humidifier market in 2013.

The low scope for product differentiation, due to the lack of versatile functionalities in indoor humidifiers, has driven the competition in the North America indoor humidifiers market in recent years. This has also made market entry easy for new players, although the strong distribution networks developed by established players will significantly reduce the chances of new players succeeding in the market.

Increasing Awareness about Indoor Air Quality Leads to Rising Demand for Humidifiers

One of the key drivers for the North America indoor humidifiers market is the increasing awareness about the health effects of humidity. A persistently dry environment is not just uncomfortable, but can also lead to skin conditions such as rashes, apart from being associated with more serious ailments such as asthma. This has led to several businesses installing indoor humidifiers in order to provide a healthy, risk-free workplace.

The installation of indoor humidifiers in workplaces has also been aided by governments and healthcare organizations in North America taking active efforts to raise awareness about the risks of a dry environment and to initiate legal standards for indoor air quality and ventilation systems. This has also led to a steady demand for HVAC equipment from the healthcare sector, where irregular ventilation can not only lead to discomfort for patients, but can also produce an environment ideal for microbial growth.

The increasing number of industries requiring precise humidification is also beneficial for the North America indoor humidifiers market. The automotive industry, retail and cold storage, and the food and beverage industry are exhibiting an increasing demand for indoor humidifiers due to the risk posed by environmental fluctuations to their perishable/corrodible products.

Cutting Maintenance Requirements Remains Key Research Avenue for Indoor Humidifier Manufacturers

Running an indoor humidifier results in two types of costs, namely power and maintenance. While evaporative and ultrasonic humidifiers run on relatively low amounts of power, they are expensive to maintain. On the other hand, warm-mist humidifiers and vaporizers have relatively simpler designs and are thus not as expensive to maintain, but consume more power.

Developing longer lasting filters and other components has emerged as a viable solution to this dilemma, as the low power requirements of evaporative and ultrasonic humidifiers present a better starting point for further development.

Another promising opportunity for players in the North America indoor humidifier market is integrating the various components of the supply chain under their brand in order to offer end-to-end services ranging from manufacturing to aftersales services. This can help players get a significant competitive edge in the indoor humidifier market, as the customer relationships established through end-to-end integration can go a long way in ensuring future demand.

Evaporative Indoor Humidifiers to Retain Dominance in North America Market

Of the various types of indoor humidifiers in the North America market, evaporative humidifiers are set to remain the leading contributor over the forecast period, with the segment expected to accrue annual revenue of US$82.2 mn in 2016. The annual revenue of the segment is expected to rise to US$106.6 mn by the end of the decade.

The industrial applications of indoor humidifiers are expected to generate annual revenue of US$182.6 mn by 2020, with the healthcare sector accounting for close to a third of the figure. Among commercial applications, educational institutes and retail and cold store chains are the two leading revenue generators.