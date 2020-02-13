Healthcare M2m Market is Registering a Healthy 22.5% CAGR between 2015 and 2024

Global Healthcare M2M Market: Overview

Healthcare is a massively growing industry, both in terms of value and volume, and has been gaining traction due to various mechanical and technological advancements. Advanced machine-based processes ensure a high success rate in treatments and diagnosis and also provide better quality of services. The global healthcare machine to machine (M2M) market is set to benefit from developments under healthcare modules, wireless wearable devices, and various applications and platforms.

Based on components, the healthcare M2M market can be segmented into M2M modules, connectivity services, and M2M applications and platforms. In terms of application, the market can be categorized into medical facilities, patient well-being, sports and fitness, and others.

The report provides a comprehensive breakdown of market segments and the competitive landscape. It also offers insights on drivers and restraints in the global healthcare M2M market. It also profiles prominent players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, business strategies, financial overview, and recent developments.

Global Healthcare M2M Market: Trends and Prospects

Healthcare M2M-based solutions are in high demand as they assist in cutting down escalating operational costs of healthcare facilities due to increased administrative work. These cost-effective solutions improve efficiency by eliminating the cumbersome paperwork, reducing the risk of medical errors, and delivering accurate results.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8590

However, the presence of alternate technologies such as IMAX, Satellite, 2G/3G, and Bluetooth is acting as an obstacle for the deployment of M2M-based solutions in the healthcare industry. The adoption of M2M across the extensive healthcare sector is also facing difficulty due to difference in wireless standards of these technologies. The global optimum usage of M2M-based solutions will take time as wireless technology still remains in the nascent stage in many developing economies.

Based on application, the patient well-being segment is expected to gain prominence. The segment is leading as a majority of hospital staff across the globe operates under high pressure to provide patient care. Here, M2M-based solutions make the operations tad easier and it is a highly appreciated move by the hospital staff.

The connectivity services component segment is expected to account for a large share in the market. These services are extensively used in inventory tracking in medical warehouses and can also be used to track medical personnel and monitor patients. There has been a rise in investments from telecom companies in regions such as Africa towards the development of the M2M network infrastructure in order to provide effective dual-mode M2M healthcare applications. This is expected to boost the segment’s growth during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=8590

Global Healthcare M2M Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global healthcare M2M market can be segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a large market share and is expected to lead during the forecast period. This region’s dominance can be attributed to growing expenditure on healthcare and high acceptance of new and advanced technologies. Moreover, a large pool of geriatrics, escalating cases of chronic diseases, and rising awareness of the benefits of M2M-based healthcare solutions are some of the factors driving the market in North America.

Another promising regional market for healthcare M2M is Asia Pacific, which is also slated to be one of the fastest growing markets during the said period. Increasing government support to improve healthcare infrastructure and provide affordable healthcare is expected to give impetus to this market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading players operating in the global healthcare M2M market are Stanley Healthcare, AT&T Inc., GE Healthcare, Athenahealth, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Apple Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Gemalto NV, and Sierra Wireless Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com