India Home Automation Market Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations
ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “India Home Automation Market by Types (Lighting, Security, Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning, HVAC, Entertainment) By User (Residential, Commercial & Hospitality) Company Profiles & Forecast” to its immense accumulation of research reports.
India Home Automation Market by Types (Lighting, Security, Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioning, HVAC, Entertainment) By User (Residential, Commercial & Hospitality) Company Profiles & Forecast is a report published by Renub Research. According to this research India Home Automation Market is expected to cross the figure of INR 30,000 Crore by 2022. Home Automation in India is creating big opportunity not only for Indian automation companies, but also for foreign companies. At present Residential customers have highest market share, whereas in product category, Security Market is the clear winner in Indian home Automation Market. Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmadabad and Bangalore, all of these five cities combined market share was more than 50 percent in the total home automation market.
This market research report is 129 pages with 33 Figures and 14 Tables studies the India Home Automation Market and its future evolution over the next 6 years.
Home Automation Company Profile covered in this report
Larsen & Toubro
Schneider Electric
Johnson Controls
AMX LLC
Crestron Electronics
Home Brain
Pert
Silvan Innovation Labs
Oakter
