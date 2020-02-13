Industrial Emission Control Systems Market – Update Technologies, Solutions and Outlook for Applications and Services 2018-2023

According to a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research, the global industrial emission control systems market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the period between 2015 and 2023. The report, titled “Industrial Emission Control Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast 2015 – 2023,” projects the global industrial emission control systems market to reach at a valuation of US$22.09 bn by 2023. The overall market was worth US$11.7 bn in 2014.

With the help of chemical reaction, absorption, catalytic combustion, oxidation, and adsorption, industrial emission control systems collect and convert harmful pollutants. The selection of industrial emission control systems depends on the source of emission and the category of pollutant. The manufacturing units, chemical process industries, and large-scale power plants are the major sources of industrial emission.

The adverse impacts of global warming have led governments across nations to implement stringent environmental regulations, thereby supporting the growth of the global industrial emission control systems market. In the emerging nations, rapid industrialization and rise in global trade has also boosted the growth of the market. However, the usage of conventional technology in industrial emission control systems might impede the market’s growth during the period between 2015 and 2023. The rise in population and increasing demand for electricity hold significant potential for the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the basis of emission source, the report segments the global industrial emission control systems market into chemical process industry, power plants, waste to energy industry, marine industry, and others. In 2014, power plants dominated the overall market and accounted for 42.3% of the market.

According to device type, the report categorizes the global industrial emission control systems market into catalytic reactors, electrostatic precipitators, filters, incinerators, and others. Electrostatic precipitators held 36.2% of the market in 2014 and emerged as the largest device segment in the market.

The report studies the global industrial emission control systems market across four key regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Rapid industrialization across emerging nations has boosted the demand for industrial emission control systems. In the coming years, Asia Pacific is expected to hold significant opportunity for the growth of the market owing to the growing demand for industrial emission control systems across India, China, and Japan.

Describing the competitive hierarchy, the report profiles some of the key vendors in the global industrial emission control systems market such as Alstom Group, AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Fuel Tech Inc., GEA Group AG, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Limited (MHPS), Haldor Topsoe A/S, CECO Environmental Corp., Johnson Matthey PLC, and BASF Catalysts LLC. The profiles of the market players include attributes such as company overview, business strategies, financial overview, and recent developments.

