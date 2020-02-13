IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market is Expected to be Worth US$32,422 Mn by the Year of 2024

Over the past few decades, there has been a significant transition in the healthcare industry. It has witnessed tremendous growth due to the high demand of value-based care for population health in all parts of the globe and has transformed from a manually-operated sector to a digitally managed one. This synchronization of digital and physical worlds has started generating mammoth volumes of patient data, proper analysis of which can lead to bountiful benefits such as reduction in the numbers of patient readmission in hospitals and improved clinical outcomes, to name a few. Vast improvements in financial and clinical decision support management are also made possible by critical analysis of data generated by healthcare systems.

A greater understanding of these factors, coupled with the rising adoption of digital data management tools in healthcare settings is leading to a vast rise in expenditure on clinical analytics systems and solutions. Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates that the global IT spending on clinical analytics will rise manifolds in the years to come. According to this report by TMR, IT spending on clinical analytics across the globe valued at US$11,650 mn in 2015. Expanding at a remarkable 12.3% CAGR over the period between 2016 and 2024, this is projected to reach US$32,422 mn by 2024.

Some of the key players in clinical analytics are McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Oracle Financial Services Software Limited, CareCloud Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP and ArborMetrix, Inc.

In the report, the IT spending on clinical analytics is segmented on the basis of platform into stand-alone and integrated. Of these, the segment of integrated clinical analytics solutions acquired the dominant chunk of revenues of the global market in 2015 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period as well.

The integrated clinical analytics segment is also expected to exhibit a higher CAGR of 13.1% compared to the segment of stand-alone clinical analytics solutions, which is expected to expand at an 11.0% CAGR, over the period between 2016 and 2024. Of the overall global spending on clinical analytics solutions, spending on integrated solutions is expected to account for a 63% of the global market by 2024.

Integrated clinical analytics solutions observe higher demand owing to their highly dynamic nature and ability to extract data from clinical documents synched with the system, such as (electronic health records) EHR, utilizing the data to generate key insights. The relatively lower level of competency of stand-alone systems in terms of ability to integrate well with other data processing or managing systems will lead to their relatively lower adoption on a global front.

In terms of geography, the market is dominated by North America and the region will continue to constitute the bulk of share in the global market by the end of the forecast period as well. The region leads in terms of IT spending on clinical analytics owing chiefly to the technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable government policies, and increased incentives. The IT spending on clinical analytics in North America is estimated to be valued at US$5,349 mn by the end of 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% to reach US$12,110 mn by 2024.

However, North America is expected to lose to Asia Pacific in terms of rate of growth over the forecast period; IT spending on clinical analytics in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a remarkable 16.9% by 2024. The region will see the adoption of clinical analytics at such a rapid pace owing to vast technological advancements, enhancement and rapid digitization of healthcare infrastructure, and increased adoption big data and analytics in healthcare. Japan is a highly attractive market in the region, followed by China and India. Other APAC countries are also expected to emerge as highly promising markets for clinical analytics in the next few years owing to similar factors.