Juvenile Life Insurance Market Growth, Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Matrix Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

Juvenile Life Insurance is permanent Life Insurance that insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). It is a financial planning tool that provides a tax advantaged savings vehicle with potential for a lifetime of benefits. Juvenile Life Insurance, or child Life Insurance, is usually purchased to protect a family against the sudden and unexpected costs of a funeral and burial with much lower face values. Should the juvenile survive to their college years it can then take on the form of a financial planning tool. Gross premiums increased in most countries in the Juvenile Life Insurance in 2017. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favorable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase Juvenile Life Insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of Juvenile Life Insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the Juvenile Life Insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing Life Insurance products with lower guarantees.

Prominent players profiled in the report are Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance, MetLife, PingAn, AXA, Sumitomo Life Insurance, Aegon, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, CPIC, Aviva, Munich Re Group, Zurich Financial Services, Nippon Life Insurance, Gerber Life Insurance, AIG

The Europe and North America has relative growth rate due to the lower birth rate and some developed also have the similar phenomenon, China has higher growth rate due the higher birth rate and China’s Second Child Policy and China’s high growth rate in economic.

Juvenile Life Insurance will register a 16.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 88000 million by 2023, from US$ 36100 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Juvenile Life Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

<10 Years Old

10~18 Years Old

Segmentation by application:

School

Home Use

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Juvenile Life Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Juvenile Life Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Juvenile Life Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Juvenile Life Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Juvenile Life Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

