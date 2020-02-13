Lcd Display Module Market to Benefit from Rapid Technological Advancements During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

This detailed report on ‘Lcd Display Module Market’ put together by Persistence Market Research offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘Lcd Display Module market’.

Global LCD Display Module Market: Overview

With the evolutionary changes in consumer electronics from past few years, the demand for the electronic parts is increasing rapidly. LCD display modules are electronically modulated optical device or flat-panel display and use the light-modulating properties of liquid crystals. LCD display modules display arbitrary image or fixed images and low content information. The information can be displayed or kept hidden including digits, preset words, and seven-segment displays, as in a digital clock.

Increasing production of electronic devices such as aircraft cockpit displays, computer monitors, LCD televisions, indoor and outdoor signage and instrument panels is responsible for the increasing demand for the LCD display module. Manufacturers of the LCD display modules are focusing on developing innovative products to attract more customers to increase the revenue generation by sales of displays. Manufacturers of the LCD display modules are coming up with the product innovations such as background display colors, character sizes, number of rows, and others and these features are fueling the increasing integration of the LCD display modules.

Global LCD Display Module Market: Drivers and Restraints

Constant advancements in the LCD display modules and improvement in the functionality of displays is the primary factor driving the growth of the LCD display module market. The manufacturers are also focusing on the delivering a LCD display modules are per the end user requirements as these displays are primarily used for the consumer electronic devices which are produced in bulk quantity.

The increasing production of small electronic devices such as cameras, watches, calculators, clocks, mobile telephones, DVD players, clocks, and other devices is creating a huge demand from manufacturers of these products for the LCD display modules as per their product requirements. On the other hand, availability of LCD display modules at low prices due to the entry of new players from developing countries, shortage of electronic components is a significant challenge for the established players in this market.3

Global LCD Display Module Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type of display:

LCD display module is segmented on the basis of type of display units. The display type segment is performed on the basis of the LCD mode of display. The segmentation includes TN (Twisted Nematic), STN (Super Twisted Nematic), FSTN (Film-compensated Super Twisted Nematic), CSTN (Color Super Twisted Nematic), DSTN (Double-layer Super Twisted Nematic), TFT (Thin Film Transistor).

Segmentation on the basis of information to be displayed:

Considering the end users of the LCD display modules the market is segmented in to the types of information to be displayed on the LCD display module. The segmentation includes character displays and Graphic displays.

Segmentation based on region:

Based on geographical regions the LCD display module Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Global LCD Display Module Market: Industry Key Players

The global vendors for LCD Display Module include RAYSTAR OPTRONICS, INC., WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd., Newhaven Display International, Inc., Sharp Microelectronics, 4D Systems, ELECTRONIC ASSEMBLY GmbH, Kyocera International, Inc., Displaytech, and others. LCD display manufacturers are coming up with the new features and more advanced functionalities of the displays for sustaining in the global competition.

In February 2018, Displaytech, LCD display module manufacturer released DT070CTFT, a 7 inch 800 x 480 TFT display. The company is offering LCD displays with a resistive touch as well as a capacitive touch panel.

Global LCD Display Module Market: Region wise outlook

The global market for LCD Display Module is divided on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, and China holds major market share in terms of revenue generation from the sale of LCD display module because of the higher presence of manufacturers for these displays as well as the dense presence of the consumer electronics manufacturers. North America, Western Europe is the second largest market for the LCD display module due to increasing demand from consumer electronics manufacturers. MEA region is expected to grow at moderate CAGR.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global LCD Display Module Segments

Global LCD Display Module Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global LCD Display Module Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for LCD Display Module Market

Global LCD Display Module Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in LCD Display Module Market

LCD Display Module Technology

Value Chain of LCD Display Module

Global LCD Display Module Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global LCD Display Module includes

North America LCD Display Module Market US Canada

Latin America LCD Display Module Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe LCD Display Module Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe LCD Display Module Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific LCD Display Module Market India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA and Others of APAC

Japan LCD Display Module Market

China LCD Display Module Market

Middle East and Africa LCD Display Module Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

