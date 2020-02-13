Low Noise Amplifier Market: Growing Ubiquity of Mobile Phones Driving Demand by 2026

Global Low Noise Amplifier Market: Snapshot

The market for low noise amplifiers, which essentially are electronic devices that boost weak sound wave signals received by an antenna, has gained tremendous traction from the growing ubiquity of smartphones. In addition to that, low noise amplifiers continue to be highly useful for various other end-use industries including military and defense, medical, and automotive, and the market for the same is flourishing. According to this business intelligence study, the demand in the global low noise amplifier market will expand at a notable CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2026. It has also been estimated that the opportunities in the low noise amplifier market, across the world, will translate into a revenue of US$7,899.2 mn by the end of 2026, substantially more than its evaluated worth of US$2,994.0 mn in 2017.

Besides radically increasing demand from the smartphone market, growing adoption of E-band in order to serve escalating bandwidth demand, increasing usage of long-term evolution (LTE) technology, and increased defense budget of a number of emerging economies are some of the other factors driving the demand in the global low noise amplifier market. On the other hand, challenges pertaining to developing a strong low noise amplifying system and reduced price margin as a result of intense competition are a few restraints curtailing the prosperity of the global low noise amplifier market. Nevertheless, evolution of 5G technology and commercialization of the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to open new opportunities in this market in the near future.

Consumer Electronics Sustaining Strong Demand for Less than 6GHz Frequency Segment

Based on frequency, the low noise amplifier market has been segmented into less than 6GHz, 6GHz to 60GHz, and greater than 60GHz. Most of electronic devices that are meant for communication such as mobile phones, router, and radio devices operate at a frequency range of less than 6GHz. Therefore, owing to the large scale production of these devices, less than 6GHz segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. By material, the low noise amplifier market has been bifurcated into silicon, silicon germanium, and gallium arsenide. Silicon is abundantly available in nature and costs relatively less than gallium arsenide. In spite of this, gallium arsenide is expected to substitute silicon during the forecast period owing to its faster speed of operation. Application-wise, the low noise amplifier market has been categorized into satellite communication systems, test and measurement, Wi-Fi, networking, cellular telephone, and others. By industry vertical, the low noise amplifier market is divided into consumer electronics, medical, industrial, defense, automotive, telecom, and others. Rapid growth of wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth is providing abundant growth opportunities to the consumer electronics industry.

Asia Pacific Emerges as Most Profitable Region for LNA Market Players

Region-wise, Asia Pacific dominates the global low noise amplifier market, followed by Europe. Factors such as high smartphone penetration and the shift towards 4G+ services are majorly driving the Asia Pacific LNA market, which is projected to be worth US$ 3,621.5 mn by 2026. On the other hand, Europe is the major hub for automotive manufacturing for many luxury vehicle brands. These vehicles comprise of advanced driver assistance systems that incorporate low noise amplifiers in them. The Europe low noise amplifier market is projected to attain a valuation of US$2,293.3 mn by 2026. Increasing R&D investment in telecom and defense sector is also driving the growth of low noise amplifier market in both these regions.

Some of the key companies in the global low noise amplifier market are Analog Devices, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Panasonic Corporation, Qorvo, Inc., ON Semiconductor, Teledyne Microwave Solutions, L3 Narda-MITEQ, Qotana Technologies Co.,Ltd, and Microsemi Corporation.