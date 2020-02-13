Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market – Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Product Type and Forecast 2023

Global Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market by Type (Armored and Unarmored), by Aircraft Type (Fixed-wing and Rotary-wing), by Integrated sensors (Radar, Camera, and Others), and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023

The maritime patrol aircraft are equipped with a range of sensors which include magnetic anomaly detector, radar sensors, sonobuoys, infrared cameras, ELINT sensors to monitor communication and radar emissions and others for providing higher efficiency in surveillance activities.

Request for Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3320

The increasing demand for advanced surveillance technology due to rising geopolitical issues, territorial conflicts, expanding surface and submarine fleets and others are driving the global maritime patrol aircraft market towards expansion.

The global maritime patrol aircraft market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

In response to increasing maritime disputes and territorial conflicts, various countries are focusing on strengthening their surveillance strategies. The constant upgrades in airborne surveillance are inducing the demand for advancement in the maritime patrol aircraft.

The Inclination of various countries towards the adoption of an integrated EEZ (exclusive economic zone) approach based on multi-source surveillance assets and layered surveillance architecture is leading to the inclusion of maritime patrol aircraft as they are designed to operate for long duration and cover a larger area in short time period. The increasing application of maritime patrol aircraft to carry out rescue operations, counter smuggling, anti-poaching of marine life and others is positively impacting on the expansion of the global maritime patrol aircrafts market.

Segmentation:

The global maritime patrol aircraft market has been segmented on the basis of type, aircraft type, and integrated sensors. Based on type, the maritime patrol aircraft market is segmented into armored and unarmored.

Based on aircraft type, the maritime patrol aircraft market is segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing. Based on integrated sensors, the maritime patrol aircraft market is segmented into radar, camera and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of the global maritime patrol aircraft market are Airbus S.A.S (France), Boeing (U.S.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Saab Automobile AB (Sweden), BAE Systems Inc. (U.K), Embraer S.A. (Brazil), Harbin Aircraft Industry Co., Ltd (China), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), Thales Group (France), and Orbital ATK Inc. (U.S.)

Access Full Summary of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/maritime-patrol-aircraft-market-3320

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]