Metabolomics Market is Projected to Expand Significantly at the CAGR of 17.10% between 2016 and 2024

Metabolomics is an omics sciences in systems biology and involves global valuation and validation of endogenous metabolites inside a biological system. With the technological advances in molecular biology, there has been significant development in the field of metabolomics. The developments analytical equipment and software have backed the development of metabolomics field. Similarly, increasing metabolomics research funding and government initiatives is a major driver for the growth of this market. Metabolomics science is used widely in biomarker discovery and drug assessment. Thus, the rapid development experienced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors is supporting the growth of the metabolomics market. However, the dearth of skilled professionals in metabolomics science is expected to hamper the growth of the metabolomics market. Moreover, low adoption of advanced metabolomics products is the other factor deterring the growth of the metabolomics market.

Metabolomics is gaining importance as a tool in the life sciences since it is a relatively fast and precise technique that can be applied with either a particular focus or in an overall manner to gain new knowledge about biological systems. This research study analyzes the market for metabolomics in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). For the research, 2015 has been considered as the base year, while all forecasts have been provided from 2016 to 2024. The global metabolomics market is segmented into three segments as technique, applications, and geography. The market by technique is further divided as separation techniques and detection techniques.

Separation techniques includes study of gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, high performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and ultra-performance liquid chromatography (UPLC). The HPLC accounted for the highest share of metabolomics market by technique. Detection technique includes nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR), mass spectrometry (MS) and others. The market by application includes drug assessment, biomarker discovery, nutrigenomics, clinical toxicology and others. The market by geography is divided into five regions as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates major market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current and future status of the industry. Porter’s five forces analysis provides information about the competitiveness of the industry. Moreover, the market attractiveness and competitive landscape provided in the market overview gives information about the lucrative markets for investment and major players in this market, respectively. The report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information about major players in the market such as financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Major players in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc.(U.S.), Biocrates Life Sciences AG (Austria), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc.(Japan), LECO Corporation (U.S.), Metabolon, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.(U.S.), and Bruker Corporation (U.S.)

