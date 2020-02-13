Natural Butter Flavor Market 2026: Top Key Players Butter Buds Inc., McCormick & Company, Inc.

Market Outlook for Natural Butter Flavor Market

With the recent consumer inclination towards authentic flavors, a high demand for flavors which allow fat reduction while also retaining the savory advantages of food products is anticipated to drive the growth of the natural butter flavor market. Natural butter flavor comprises a number of biochemicals which are derived from dairy ingredients. The growth of the natural butter flavor market can also be attributed to the technological advances in the flavor industry which have allowed manufacturers to create flavors which match the authenticity of its natural sources. Besides, the natural butter flavor market is driven by the product’s many advantages over other products, such as butter extracts, which are competing against natural butter flavors. For instance, the natural butter flavor is generally cheaper than butter extracts. Also, consumer health awareness trends favor the growth of the natural butter flavor market instead of the artificial/synthetic flavor segment, which is also one of its competing segment.

Reasons for Covering this Title

Lately, the natural butter flavor market has undergone changes due to the revision in the laws and regulations related to the flavor market, which mainly revolve around high standards in terms of product safety. A growth in low-fat dairy products have enhanced the position of the fat and dairy substitutes market and as an alternative to butter, natural butter flavor is gaining popularity in the functional food market. Recent culinary trends also indicate that natural butter flavor is becoming a sought-after product for artisanal chefs. Various applications of natural butter flavor in the foodservice segment are also expected to boost the natural butter flavor market as chefs and food professionals are exploring different profiles of natural butter flavor to pair with different cuisines and recipes and make it more indulgent. Other growing segments of butter, such as the brown butter, are also driving the growth of the natural flavor market by riding out the negative trends in terms of how butter is viewed and by shaping a positive consumer perception towards butter and butter products.

Global Natural Butter Flavor Market: Segmentation

The natural butter flavor market is segmented on the basis of product form and end use.

On the basis of product form, the natural butter flavor market is segmented as-

Powder

Paste

Liquid

Bakery Biscuits & Cookies Pastries, Cakes and Muffins Others

Fillings & toppings

Dairy

Confectionery

Spreadable & Dips

Sauces

Seasonings, marinades & blends

Ready Meals

Processed Food

Sports drinks

Functional food & beverages

Global Natural Butter Flavor Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global natural butter flavor market are Frutrarom, Tatua, Edlong Dairy Technologies, Kerry Inc., Butter Buds Inc., McCormick & Company, Inc., H.B. Taylor Co., DairyChem Inc., Jeneil BioProducts GmbH, NOW® Foods, Commercial Creamery, Flavor Dynamics, Inc., Advanced Biotech and C.P. Ingredients Ltd, amongst others.

Global Natural Butter Flavor Market: Key Takeaways

Product launches is the key strategy adopted by flavor manufacturers. Many developments circulating around the use of artificial flavors and colors that reflect consumers’ aversion to artificial and synthetic ingredients are robustly driving the growth of the natural butter flavor market.

For instance, in 2015, Nestle, U.S. announced the removal of all artificial colors and flavors in confectionery.

In 2015, the company Solvay Aroma Performance, based in France, launched a range of natural vanilla flavors.

Opportunities for Natural Butter Flavor Market Participants

As the entire flavor market is witnessing a ‘natural shift’, especially in the confectionery sector, there is immense market potential for natural butter flavor manufacturers to expand in this sector. Expanding the applications of natural butter flavor in confectionery by identifying specific consumer demands in the confectionery sector will create opportunities for manufacturers. Also, the production footprint of the natural butter flavor market is concentrated in the Europe and North American region, so there is enormous untapped potential in other regions, such as the Asia Pacific. Also, the market in Asia Pacific is a huge reserve of the base ingredients used in the manufacturing of natural butter flavor and thus, offers opportunities for cost-effective strategic expansion for the manufacturers.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: