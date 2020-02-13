New Study Makes Available Key Development Opportunities Of Fire Extinguish Agents Market By 2019 – 2025
Fire Extinguish Agents Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The key players in Fire Extinguish Agents Market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, and adoption of new technologies. Fire Extinguish Agents Market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.
In 2018, the global Fire Extinguish Agents market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Fire Extinguish Agents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Fire Extinguish Agents development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Chemguard
National Foam
DIC
Amerex Corporation
Angus Fire
Buckeye Fire Equipment
Oil Technics (Fire Fighting Products)
Dr. Richard Sthamer
Profoam
IFP INDIA
Delta Fire
Dafo Fomtec
HD Fire Protect
K. V. Fire
Tyco Fire Protection Products
Suolong Fire Science and Technology
Langchao Fire Technology
Gongan Industrial Development
Qiangdu Fire Fighting Equipment
Zhengzhou Yuheng Industry
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Water and Foam
Carbon Dioxide
Dry Powde
Clean Agen
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Fire Extinguish Agents status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Fire Extinguish Agents development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Fire Extinguish Agents are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
