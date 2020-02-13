Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) Market Top Key Players are Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Next-generation firewall (NGFW) is third generation firewall technology to perform traditional firewall functions along with advanced network device filtering such as application firewall utilizing deep packet inspection (DPI), an intrusion prevention system (IPS). It is a hardware and software-based network security system that does deep inspection of packet to detect and block attacks in order to secure the system. Next-generation firewall can be defined as a process of gathering, archiving, handling, and reporting of the logs. These logs are generated from several devices, such as routers firewalls, servers, routers and switches. NGFW solutions can be hardware, virtual, or cloud-based. NGFW solutions processes a huge amount of computer-generated log data.

It brings information from sources outside the firewall and helps in application awareness, state inspection, and identity awareness by performing high-performance SSL inspection using industry-mandated ciphers. The main aim of NGFW solutions is to track security actions and network activities. NGFW solutions help an organization to effectively manage logs and ensure integrity and enhanced business continuity. Such solutions also allow organizations to protect systems, endpoints, and applications against various malicious attacks, cybercriminals, ransom ware, and advanced persistent threats (APTs). NGFW includes integrated intrusion protection system (IPS), bridged and routed modes, and provide the ability to utilize external intelligence sources.

Increased adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) in organizations requires advance level of network security features. NGFW solutions such as SSL encrypted traffic inspection, quality of service (QoS) /bandwidth management, antivirus inspection, website filtering, and third-party identity management helps in better functioning of organizations.

Moreover, internal and external threats to an organization are rising rapidly due to advancement in technology. Thus, organizations are deploying NGFW solutions to have a secure business network. Thus, these are major forces which are anticipated to drive the growth of the NGFW market. Enterprises are deploying NGFW services to achieve secure network of system and endpoints against cyber threats.

Factors such as high cost of NGFW solutions and rising adoption of unified threat management (UTM) solutions in small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, resistance of enterprises to use next generation firewall over traditional firewall technology might be a barrier to the growth of the market.