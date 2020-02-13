Next Generation Pcr Equipment Market size by Industry Insight Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2025
Next generation PCR equipment is an ultra-fast new technology for cooling and heating of samples. Next generation PCR equipment have paved the way for innovation in molecular diagnostics and life sciences research through its potential features such as absolute detection and quantification of genetic materials such as RNA and DNA. Until now PCR equipment’s were dependent on peltier elements to cool and heat a silver or an aluminum block, accepting 96 or 384 polypropylene tubes and holding PCR-mixes.
By using PCR equipment, PCR times were between 50 and 150 minutes, for 30 cycle 3-temperature reactions. But now in next generation PCR equipment MBS proprietary heat transfer technologies and MBS microplates are used. Ramp rates of more than around 1000 degrees per second have become possible with this equipment. Now melting to annealing time is less than 0.1 second.
The total reaction time of next generation PCR equipment is between 2 and 10 minutes. The advantages of next generation PCR equipment are complete microplate compatibility, ultra-fast (3 temperatures in 2 minutes, 30 cycles), consumption of just 25 watts, etc. The next generation PCR equipment does not require gel preparation like the traditional PCR. As next generation PCR uniquely enables laboratories to use smaller samples with less preparation time, higher sensitivity and selectivity, a full scan analysis that delivers more comprehensive quantitation and retrospective interpretation. In addition, the next generation PCR equipment enables the automated computation of the ideal temperature cycling protocol of DNA sequence.
Next Generation PCR Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints
Next generation PCR equipment market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period owning to the increasing adoption of new technologies among people. Continues advancement in the scientific equipment’s and competition among the market players are the factors which are driving the growth of the global next generation PCR equipment market. High cost factor associated with the equipment, affordability issues, as well as lack of distribution reach are some of the factors limiting the growth of next generation PCR equipment market.
Next Generation PCR Equipment Market: Segmentation
The global next generation PCR equipment market is classified on the basis of product type and by end user
On the basis of product type, the next generation PCR equipment market is segmented into:
- Two-step next generation PCR
- One-step next generation PCR
On the basis of end user, the next generation PCR equipment market is segmented into:
- Hospitals
- Research centers
Next Generation PCR Equipment Market: Overview
The next generation PCR equipment is showing a significant growth over the forecast period globally. The next generation PCR equipment is able to simultaneously amplify and detect changes in the amplicon concentration. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into two-step next generation PCR and one-step next generation PCR.
Next Generation PCR Equipment Market: Regional Overview
Geographically, the market for Next-generation PCR equipment can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America constitute the largest market share for the l next-generation PCR equipment market globally because of technologically advanced laboratories, increased automation, focus on high-end research activities. This is followed by the European market because of increasing adoption trend for these next-generation systems in as clinical research settings. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate with the increasing government support for various research projects as well as increasing adoption trend of advanced equipment’s for research purposes. Middle East & Africa market represents the lowest market share and is anticipated to have a slow market growth or the adoption of these technologies.
Next Generation PCR Equipment Market: Key Players
The key players in the global next generation PCR equipment market are Genesystem, BJS Biotechnologies, Biocompare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Labcompare, Lumex Instruments, Vela Diagnostics and others.
