Orthodontic Equipment and Consumables Market to Attain a Value of US$11.0 bn by 2020

Dental treatment for correcting and preventing irregularities in the alignment of teeth with the help of braces is referred as orthodontics. Dental orthopedics, cosmetic orthodontics and aesthetic orthodontics are the other terms that are used interchangeably for orthodontics. Perpetually rising awareness about orthodontic treatments and related benefits coupled with rapidly advancing technology such as lingual and tooth colored braces are stimulating the growth of the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market. This report covers the market analysis of various equipment and consumables used in orthodontic treatment.

Executive summary of the report, orthodontic equipment and consumables market comprises snapshot of the global market along with comparative analysis by geographic regions in terms of value % for 2013 and 2020. The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of the global orthodontic equipment and consumables field.

Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis by geography and Porter’s five forces (bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes and competitive rivalry) analysis for global orthodontic equipment and consumables market have been given in the market overview chapter of the this report. In addition, market share analysis by key players (value %) for the year 2013 has also been explained under competitive landscape section mentioned in the market overview section of the report. Competitive landscape section of the report gives thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the orthodontic equipment and consumables market. Further, this report also includes value chain analysis of orthodontic equipment and consumables market.

The global orthodontic equipment and consumables market is segmented on the basis of commercially available equipment and consumables. Orthodontic equipment market is sub segmented into CAD/CAM systems, dental chairs, handpieces, light cure, scaling unit, dental lasers, and dental radiology equipment. Orthodontic consumables are further segmented into anchorage appliances (Buccal tube, bands and miniscrews), ligature (elastomeric ligature and wire ligature), bracket (aesthetic brackets, metal brackets and self ligating brackets), archwires (nickel titanium archwire, stainless steel archwire and beta titanium archwire).

In detailed market analysis and forecast for the aforementioned segments and sub segments has been provided in orthodontic equipment and consumables market study, in terms of market revenue (USD million) from 2012 to 2020. In addition, orthodontic equipment and consumables market report includes the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each equipment and consumable type for the forecast period 2014 to 2020 considering 2012 and 2013 as the base year.

Geographically, the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market has been classified into four regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The current and future market sizes (in terms of USD million) of the above mentioned regional markets have been provided in the orthodontic equipment and consumables market report for the period 2012 to 2020 with their growth rate (CAGR %) for the period 2014 to 2020. The study further offers recommendations and highlights the orthodontic equipment and consumables market which would be useful for the current and future market players to sustain and grow in the market.

Orthodontic equipment and consumables market report concludes with company profiles section that includes key information in terms of company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments about the major players in orthodontic equipment and consumables market. Detailed analysis of companies in the global orthodontic equipment and consumables market is included in the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global market. Some of the key players profiled in global orthodontic equipment and consumables report include 3Shape A/S, A-Dec, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply International Inc., GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Midmark Corporation, Patterson Companies, Septodont, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., Ultradent Products, Inc., and Zimmer Dental Inc.

