Paints & Coatings Additives Market in World – Industry Outlook, Market Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2025

The construction industry in Asia-Pacific is expanding at a very rapid rate primarily in major economies such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. This is majorly due to the increasing urbanization, industrialization, rising population, along with increase in middle-class disposable incomes. Additionally, the entry of major construction players from the European Union into the lucrative markets of countries, such as China, in the recent years, has further fueled the industry expansion.

The other major end-user industry is automotive.

Global Paints & Coatings Additives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paints & Coatings Additives.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Paints & Coatings Additives capacity, production, value, price and market share of Paints & Coatings Additives in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

DowDuPont

Solvay

AkzoNobel

Arkema

Lonza Group

Asahi Glass

Daikin Industries

Ashland

Dynea AS

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

The Lubrizol Corporation

Paints & Coatings Additives Breakdown Data by Type

Biocides

Dispersants & Wetting Agents

Stabilizers

Defoamers and Dearaters

Others



Paints & Coatings Additives Breakdown Data by Application

Architectual

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Paints & Coatings Additives Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Paints & Coatings Additives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Paints & Coatings Additives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

