Paints & Coatings Additives Market in World – Industry Outlook, Market Dynamics and Forecast 2019-2025
The construction industry in Asia-Pacific is expanding at a very rapid rate primarily in major economies such as China, India, and ASEAN countries. This is majorly due to the increasing urbanization, industrialization, rising population, along with increase in middle-class disposable incomes. Additionally, the entry of major construction players from the European Union into the lucrative markets of countries, such as China, in the recent years, has further fueled the industry expansion.
The other major end-user industry is automotive.
Global Paints & Coatings Additives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Paints & Coatings Additives.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Paints & Coatings Additives capacity, production, value, price and market share of Paints & Coatings Additives in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
DowDuPont
Solvay
AkzoNobel
Arkema
Lonza Group
Asahi Glass
Daikin Industries
Ashland
Dynea AS
Eastman Chemical
Evonik Industries
The Lubrizol Corporation
Paints & Coatings Additives Breakdown Data by Type
Biocides
Dispersants & Wetting Agents
Stabilizers
Defoamers and Dearaters
Others
Paints & Coatings Additives Breakdown Data by Application
Architectual
Automotive
Marine
Aerospace & Defense
Others
Paints & Coatings Additives Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Paints & Coatings Additives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
…
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Paints & Coatings Additives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Paints & Coatings Additives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
