Paper and Paperboard Trays Market to Rise at 5.8% CAGR Thanks to High Demand from E-commerce Sector

The global paper and paperboard trays market features a highly competitive vendor landscape with numerous key players focused on developing versatile and high-performing applications, reports Transparency Market Research. Prominent players in the market comprise Mondi Group plc, Brodrene Hartmann A/S, International Paper Co., UFP Technologies, Inc., Pactiv LLC, Fibercel Packaging LLC, and ESCO Technologies Inc. These companies are focused on new product developments and customizing their products to strengthen their position in the market. Moreover, they are leveraging the power of latest technologies to increase their revenue share in the paper and paperboard trays market.

As per expert analysts, the global paper and paperboard trays market is anticipated to usher at a steady CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period which is 2017 to 2022. Rising at this rate, the market is expected to rise from its initial value of US$4,444.3 Mn to reach a valuation of US$5,893.9 Mn by the end of 2022.

On the basis of materials, the global paper and paperboard trays market is segmented into boxboard/carton, corrugated board, and molded pulp. Of them, the corrugated board segment holds dominance over the market holding nearly 57.5% of the market’s share in 2017. There is a high demand for corrugated boards owing to the recyclability and versatility they offer.

Based on geography, the global paper and paperboard trays market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan. Of them, Asia Pacific excluding Japan accounts for a prominent share in the market in terms of revenue. This is on account of an expansion in the recyclable packaging applications.

