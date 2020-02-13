PET-CT Scanning Services Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2017 – 2025

Positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET-CT) is a medical diagnostic technique that uses a PET scanner and an x-ray CT scanner to examine the metabolic activity of tissues inside the body. PET scanners measures body functions, such as oxygen usage, blood flow, and glucose metabolism to evaluate the functioning of organs and tissues. CT imaging uses x-ray equipment and contrast material, to produce images of internal organs which helps to interpret organ’s function. The combined PET-CT scans provide images of exact location of abnormal metabolic activity within the body which is used to provide accurate diagnoses compared to PET and CT separately.

Various advancements in imaging techniques in the field of modern medicine have facilitated the acquisition of information related to the human body for clinical interventions. In addition, advancement in imaging provides physicians with new tools to improve care in innovative ways. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across globe and growing demand for its diagnosis has encouraged diagnostic imaging companies to develop new and improve the existing services

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15991

Rising demand for effective diagnostic techniques across the globe, increased Medicare coverage for PET-CT scanning, and improving applications of PET-CT for cancer detection is expected to boost the growth of the global PET-CT scanning services market over the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of the global PET-CT scanning services market includes increasing availability of value based, technologically advanced PET machines especially in developed countries. However, a short shelf-life and low supply of radiopharmaceuticals is likely to restrict market growth over the forecast period.

The global market for PET-CT scanning services is segmented on basis of application end user and geography:

Segmentation by Application Oncology Cardiology Neurology Others

Segmentation by Service Providers Hospitals Diagnostic Centres PET Centres Research Institutes



Based on end user, the global PET-CT scanning services market has been segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centres, PET centres, and research institutes. Hospitals are expected to contribute highest share in the global PET-CT scanning services market over the forecast period due to large number of local and outpatient surgeries performed each year.

On the basis of regional presence, global PET-CT scanning services market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global market due to high incidence rate of heart disease and neurological disorders in U.S. and Canada, while Europe is expected to hold second largest market share in the global market. Market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth owing to increasing case of gastrointestinal and endocrine disorders. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure related to weight nuclear medicines and growing trend of advance imaging techniques is expected to boost the market growth in near future.

Some of the players operating in global PET-CT scanning services market are General Electric Co., Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Positron Corporation, Mediso Ltd., and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd., among others. Major players in the global PET-CT scanners market are focusing on enhancing their global and regional presence through introduction of novel products and strategic operational expansion

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

PET-CT scanning services market Segments

PET-CT scanning services market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

PET-CT Scanning Services Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2025

PET-CT scanning services Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

PET-CT scanning services market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/15991

Report Highlights: