Piriformis Syndrome Treatment Market Prospects & Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Upto 2027

Piriformis Syndrome Treatment Market: Overview

Piriformis syndrome is a neuromuscular disorder, wherein the piriformis muscles squeeze the sciatic nerves, causing spasms and buttock pain. Piriformis is a small muscle located behind the gluteus maximus, deep in the buttock. This syndrome also causes pain, numbness, and tingling in the foot and back of legs. Piriformis muscles are important for lower body movement, as these enable maintaining body balance, walking, and even shifting of weight from one foot to other. These muscles are used in motion of hips and legs, and majorly in sports which involve movement of the thighs. The cause of piriformis syndrome is unknown; however, some estimated causes are irritation in the piriformis muscles or in the sacroiliac joint or hip, tightening or swelling of the muscles in response to or due to injury or spasm or in some cases bleeding in the piriformis muscle area.

Piriformis Syndrome Treatment Market: Key Trends

Increase in incidence of piriformis syndrome and proper screening & diagnosis of the syndrome are the major factors driving the global piriformis syndrome treatment market. Launch of innovative drugs, rise in awareness about diagnosis of the syndrome, and increase in geriatric population are projected to propel the global market. Investments by key players in spreading awareness about the prevalence of piriformis syndrome and its treatments is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global piriformis syndrome treatment market. However, there are certain challenges in the diagnosis of the syndrome, especially in the developing counties. This is expected to hamper market growth.

Moreover, complications during surgeries and lack of awareness in developing countries are the other factors likely to restrain the piriformis syndrome treatment market. A research published on Medscape in December 2018 stated that the incidence ratio of piriformis syndrome is 6 women to 1 man in the U.S. Moreover, the incidence of piriformis syndrome in patients with sciatica is 6% in the country. A study conducted at a local hospital in the U.S. revealed that of the 750 patients with lower back problem (LBP), 45 were suffering from piriformis syndrome. According to study update on NCBI, the estimated new cases of back pain and sciatica is 40 million per year, and incidence rate of piriformis syndrome is around 2.4 million per year.

Piriformis Syndrome Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global piriformis syndrome treatment market can be segmented based on treatment, end-user, and region. In terms of treatment, the piriformis syndrome treatment market can be classified into medication, physical therapy, osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT), prolotherapy, surgery, and others. Based on end-user, the global piriformis syndrome treatment market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Piriformis Syndrome Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, the global piriformis syndrome treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2018, and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. This is due to increase in incidence of piriformis syndrome, rise in awareness about the causes of piriformis syndrome, surge in health care expenditure, and diagnosis of the syndrome. Moreover, advanced health care facilities, awareness about the required surgeries, favorable reimbursement policies, and new products in the market are anticipated to boost the growth of the piriformis syndrome treatment market in the region.

Europe held the second largest share of the global market in 2018. Rise in prevalence of piriformis syndrome and government support for research & development are expected to drive the piriformis syndrome treatment market in the region. Increase in the geriatric population and rise in awareness about piriformis syndrome and its treatment are the factors fueling the growth of the market in the region. People in other regions are unaware of the diagnosis of piriformis syndrome. This is likely to change due to improving infrastructure and availability of diagnostic tools in the developing regions.

Piriformis Syndrome Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global piriformis syndrome treatment market include Bayer AG, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Omron Healthcare, Sanofi, Miracle Stretch, LLC, Nidd Valley Medical, and SEIRIN Corporation.

