Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2026

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global pneumococcal vaccines market. Increase in patient population, growth of the pharmaceutical industry, rise in government investments for vaccination programs, improvement in health care infrastructure, and surge in the number of clinical trials are projected to be the major drivers of the global market during the forecast period.

The global pneumococcal vaccines market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, distribution channel, sector, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market, and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global pneumococcal vaccines market.



Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market: Key Segments

Based on product type, the global pneumococcal vaccines market has been segmented into Synflorix, Prevenar-13, PCV 13 (pipeline), V114 (Merck), PCV-20 (Pfizer), PCV-10 (SII), and PPSV- 23. Each of these segments is categorized into pediatric and adults. In terms of distribution channel, the global market has been classified into wholesalers (pharmacy channel), specialized companies, public authorities, and others. Based on sector, the market has been bifurcated into private and public. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Pneumococcal Vaccines Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global pneumococcal vaccines market has been segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Rest of the World (Middle East and Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global pneumococcal vaccines market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., SK Chemicals, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Chengdu Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, and Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

