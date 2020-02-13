Pyrogen Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

This report on pyrogen testing market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing pyrogen testing products as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global pyrogen testing market with respect to the leading market segments based on test type, component, end-user, and region.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises major players’ product portfolio based on brands, and products in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by region and market share analysis, by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global pyrogen testing market.

Based on test type, the market has been segmented into MAT test, LAL test, rabbit pyrogen test, and others. The test type segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference for technologies by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Based on end-user, the pyrogen testing market has been classified into pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, medical device companies, and others. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of region, the global pyrogen testing market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective regions are: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. Market size of each country with respect to application segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global pyrogen testing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., GenScript, Lonza Group, Hyglos GmbH – a bioMérieux Company, Wako Chemicals USA, Inc., Sanquin, and WuXi AppTec.

The global pyrogen testing market has been segmented as given below:

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Test Type

– Monocyte Activation Test (MAT)

– Limulus Amoebocyte Lysate (LAL) Test

– Rabbit Pyrogen Test

– Others

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Component

– Instruments

– Kits

– Reagents

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by End-user

– Pharmaceutical Companies

– Biotechnology Companies

– Medical Device Companies

– Others

Global Pyrogen Testing Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

