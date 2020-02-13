Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) Market in Middle East & Africa – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics” to its huge collection of research reports.

Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) Market in Middle East & Africa – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Summary

Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) Market in Middle East & Africa – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Ready Meals market of Middle East & Africa covering 5 Countries Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates

Ready Meals – all types of complete meals which only require heating before being served, regardless of whether they are frozen, chilled, “shelf-stable (i.e. in cans or shelf-stable packs) or are dried. Includes noodle-based, rice-based and pasta-based dishes as well meat-based, vegetable-based or meat-substitute based dishes. Further, this includes main meat, fish and vegetable meal centres which require minimal accompaniments – e.g. tinned chilli con carne, cassoulet in jars etc. Includes “Pot Noodle” type products.

Ready Meals market in Middle East & Africa registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.61% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 658.04 Million in 2017, an increase of 14.24% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2017, when it grew by 14.24% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it fell by -4.21% over 2014. The fastest growing segment of the Ready Meals market in Middle East & Africa between the year 2012 and 2017 was Chilled Ready Meals which registered a CAGR of 2.23%. The weakest performing segment of the market was Dried Ready Meals with a CAGR of 1.22%. In 2017 Frozen Ready Meals segment in Middle East & Africa Ready Meals market accounted for a major share of 32.88%, while Ambient Ready Meals stood in second position representing 23.68% of the markets 2017 share.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Ready Meals and its variants Ambient Ready Meals, Dried Ready Meals, Chilled Ready Meals & Frozen Ready Meals.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Middle East & Africa’s Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

– Overall Ready Meals (Prepared Meals) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

– Value terms for the top brands.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

