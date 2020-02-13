Refrigerated Display Cases (RDC) Glasses Market Future Insights, Market Revenue and Threat Forecast by 2025

The intense rivalry between local and international vendors has kept the global refrigerated display case (RDC) glasses market fragmented, states a new research study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Currently, the leading players are competing on the basis of technology. However, they are likely to focus more on developing their distribution channels in the years to come. Beverage-Air Corp., Hussman International, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, ISA Italy S.r.l., Metalfrio Solutions S.A., Kysor/Warren, SRC Refrigeration, and REMIS GmbH are some of the prominent vendors of refrigerated display case glasses across the world, states the market report.

As per the estimations of this report, the global market for refrigerated display case glasses is likely to rise substantially at a CAGR of 5.70% during the period from 2017 to 2025 and attain a value of 187,525 mn sq. mtr by the end of the period of the forecast. Owing to their efficiency, double glazed glasses are witnessing significantly high demand and the trend is likely to remain so over the next few years. In terms of the region, Asia Pacific leads the worldwide market for refrigerated display case glasses, thanks to the significant increase in the retail and food processing industry, augmenting the sales of refrigerated display case glasses in this region. The scenario is likely to remain so in the years to come, notes the research study.

Technological Advancements to Boost Market’s Growth

“The increasing usage of refrigerated display cases as cooling equipment in a number of industries, such as bakery, meat, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality, is fueling the demand for RDC glasses across the world,” says a TMR analyst. The rising demand for storage units, thanks to a proliferating dairy and ice cream, meat and seafood, and other frozen food supply chains, is also instrumental in the significant growth of the global market for RDC glasses. Going forward, the market is likely to gain from the technological advancements, leading to sophisticated refrigeration products, in the years to come, states the research report.

Request to View Brochure of [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32867

High Price Associated to RDC Glasses to Hamper Market

Overall, the future of the global market for refrigerated display case glasses looks bright; however, the high price associated with them is anticipated to hamper the growth of this market over the next few years. Nonetheless, the advent of anti-reflective and low emission coatings is likely to drive this market substantially in the near future. The market will also benefit from the increasing usage of insulating glass units, specially designed to keep the refrigeration units cools and effective, in the near future, reports the market study.