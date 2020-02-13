Robotic Wheelchairs Industry Is Anticipated to Expand at A CAGR of 22.8% Within the Forecast Period Of 2019 To 2025

Global Robotic Wheelchairs Industry was valued at USD 6.61 Billion in the year 2018. Global Robotic Wheelchairs Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.8 % from 2019 to reach USD 24.50 Billion by the year 2025. Europe region holds the highest Industry share in 2018 and Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecast period. At a country level, Germany is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

The global robotic wheelchairs Industry is principally determined by ceaseless increment in the quantity of maturing and debilitated individuals. Likewise, increment in discretionary cashflow of buyers, ascend in research and advancement, and assault innovation developments in the business are key variables powering the development of the robotic wheelchairs Industry. Accessibility of a wide scope of innovatively progressed mechanical wheelchair items is bringing about a rising shopper base. This is foreseen to support the Industry in the coming years.

Major market players in Robotic Wheelchairs Industry are Accuray, Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Permobil Corporation, Hocoma, Drive Devilbiss Healthcare, Omnicell, Hansen Medical, Karman Healthcare, Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA. Rivalry, and other 7 companies brief information is provided in the report.

The major shares of the Industry come from Communication type, by application in Global Robotic Wheelchairs Industry. On the other hand, Commercial, by sector for this Industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2019-2025.

By Application

• Pharmaceutical Applications

• Laparoscopy

By Product

• Instruments & Accessories

• Medical Robotic Systems

By Region

• North America

• USA

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

• APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

