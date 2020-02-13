Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2025

Secure Messaging in Healthcare can be defined as the use of technology to share patient data securely, integrates workflow operations efficiency, increase coordinate care and is in compliance with the HIPAA requirements. The widespread use of technology such as mobile phones, tablets, and notebooks in the healthcare setting given end users and opportunity to improvise communication regarding patient data. Secure Messaging in Healthcare would induce patient-centric care and help providers to provide value-based care. Secure Messaging in Healthcare can assist in provide to provider communication and also in provider and patient communications.

Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market: Segmentation

Secure Messaging in Healthcare market would provide various applications to the healthcare industry, and by various types of secure messaging, we can segment the market into the following:

Medical Compliance

Direct Secure Messaging

Secure File Transfer

Secure Forms Processing

Secure Patient Information

Others

Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market can also be segmented by end users which are as follows:

Hospitals

Clinics

Nursing Homes

Long Term Care

ASC’s and Trauma Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Home Healthcare

Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market: Dynamics

Secure Messaging in Healthcare market is primarily driven by a few key factors such as sharing healthcare data in a reliable format, easy to use, and less time-consuming. In addition to this Secure Messaging in Healthcare market also observes significant growth due to its compliance with the HIPAA guidelines ensuring that the communication would be safe. Secure Messaging in Healthcare market gains a significant drive from applications such as cost-effectiveness, improving the overall operational efficiency of healthcare organization, and comprehensive clinical decisions. Secure Messaging in Healthcare market will also strengthen the healthcare market by providing robust functionality and interface capabilities.

Secure Messaging in Healthcare market, however, require guidelines and regulatory framework to determine the extent to which these services would be used by providers. Secure Messaging in Healthcare could be misused if proper policies, procedures, and training are not initiated. Secure Messaging in Healthcare market is also associated the cost for deployment and lack of skilled workforce which restraints the Secure Messaging in Healthcare market growth over the period.

Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market: Region-wise Outlook

Based on geography, the Secure Messaging in Healthcare market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. At present, North America holds a leading position in the Secure Messaging in Healthcare market followed by Europe. The major driving factors which have driven the growth of the Secure Messaging in Healthcare market in this region is support from the government, and increase in the number of operational setups by various companies. Following North America, European countries are also anticipated to show steady growth in the Secure Messaging in Healthcare market. Currently, Asia-Pacific is in a nascent stage for Secure Messaging in Healthcare market as in the coming years would be developing at a very rapid pace showing the emergence of regional and international players.

Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market: Key Players

Secure Messaging in Healthcare is relatively new technology which is anticipated to play a huge role in the healthcare industry. Some of the major players operating in Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market are TigerText, Imprivata, Inc., Voalte, Spok Inc., Doc Halo, Vocera Communications, Cerner Corporation, Intelligent Business Communication – AGNITY, AMTELCO, Avaya Inc., PatientSafe Solutions, Inc., CellTrust® Corporation, Extension Healthcare and many others. Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market has the presence of many local players which have a huge market share in developed countries.