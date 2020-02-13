Smart Solar Market 2019 By Industry Size Estimation, Share, Future Demand, Dynamics, Drivers, Research Methodology by 2023
Smart Solar Market Highlights
Global smart solar market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing efforts being made by emerging economies in adopting the renewable resources in the power generation. Solar power is one of the most prominent energy resources used for power generation purposes. Solar power is witnessing an evolutionary change in the recent times. The growing demand for clean energy, is being catered by many renewable resources including solar power. This increase in the growing demand in the solar panel installation would require a proper system that would provide energy efficiency. Smart solar is a relatively a newer concept that uses the information and communication technologies to improve the efficiency of urban systems, involving solar power.
Smart Solar Market Leading Players:
- ABB (switzerland),
- GE Power (us),
- Itron Inc. (us),
- Schneider Electric (France),
- Echelon Corporation (US),
- Silver Spring Networks Inc. (US),
- Sensus USA, Inc. (US), and
- Urban Green Energy (UGE) International (US).
Smart Solar Market Segmental Overview:
The global smart solar market has been segmented based on device, solution, service, application, and end-user.
Global Smart Solar Market, By Device
- Smart Solar Meters
- AMR Meters
- AMI Meters
- Intelligrid
- RFID
Global Smart Solar Market, By Solution
- Asset Management
- Network Monitoring
- Analytics
- Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition
- Remote Metering
- Outage Management
- Meter Data Management
Global Smart Solar Market, By Service
- Consulting Services
- System Integration and Deployment Services
- Demand Response Services
- Support and Maintenance Services
Global Smart Solar Market, By Application
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
Global Smart Solar Market, By End-Use
- Government
- Healthcare
- Education
- Utilities
- Construction
- Agriculture
- Others
Global Smart Solar Market, By Regions
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Smart Solar Market Regional Analysis:
Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global smart solar market in 2017. It is estimated that North America would be the largest market during the forecast period. The increasing investment in smart solar in North America is due to the information flow and communication technology (ICT) integration, across end-use segments, especially households and commercial buildings.
Scope of the Report
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart solar market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Smart Solar Market by its device, solution, service, application, end-use, and region.
