Smart Solar Market 2019 By Industry Size Estimation, Share, Future Demand, Dynamics, Drivers, Research Methodology by 2023

Smart Solar Market Highlights

Global smart solar market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing efforts being made by emerging economies in adopting the renewable resources in the power generation. Solar power is one of the most prominent energy resources used for power generation purposes. Solar power is witnessing an evolutionary change in the recent times. The growing demand for clean energy, is being catered by many renewable resources including solar power. This increase in the growing demand in the solar panel installation would require a proper system that would provide energy efficiency. Smart solar is a relatively a newer concept that uses the information and communication technologies to improve the efficiency of urban systems, involving solar power.

Smart Solar Market Leading Players:

ABB (switzerland),

GE Power (us),

Itron Inc. (us),

Schneider Electric (France),

Echelon Corporation (US),

Silver Spring Networks Inc. (US),

Sensus USA, Inc. (US), and

Urban Green Energy (UGE) International (US).

Smart Solar Market Segmental Overview:

The global smart solar market has been segmented based on device, solution, service, application, and end-user.

Global Smart Solar Market, By Device

Smart Solar Meters AMR Meters AMI Meters

Intelligrid

RFID

Global Smart Solar Market, By Solution

Asset Management

Network Monitoring

Analytics

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Remote Metering

Outage Management

Meter Data Management

Global Smart Solar Market, By Service

Consulting Services

System Integration and Deployment Services

Demand Response Services

Support and Maintenance Services

Global Smart Solar Market, By Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Global Smart Solar Market, By End-Use

Government

Healthcare

Education

Utilities

Construction

Agriculture

Others

Global Smart Solar Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Smart Solar Market Regional Analysis:

Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global smart solar market in 2017. It is estimated that North America would be the largest market during the forecast period. The increasing investment in smart solar in North America is due to the information flow and communication technology (ICT) integration, across end-use segments, especially households and commercial buildings.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart solar market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Smart Solar Market by its device, solution, service, application, end-use, and region.

