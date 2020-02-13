Standard Logic Devices Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts to 2025

The global standard logic devices market is projected to witness a healthy growth in the coming years, according to a Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. Fragmentation and stiff rivalry characterize the market’s current business ecosystem. A fair amount of consolidation is expected to make way into the market, on account of vendors adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to gain traction.

Vendors in the global standard logic devices market are expected to capitalize on leading industry trends such as wearable technology, customization, and minimization. Product innovation will focus on building more compact, thinner, and lightweight electronic gadgets. This trend is likely to be leveraged by vendors in the standard logic devices market in the coming years.

According to TMR analysts, the global standard logic devices market was worth US$51.2 bn in 2016. Over the forecast period 2017 to 2025, the market is predicted to rise at a 6.9% CAGR. The market is forecasted to reach US$92 bn by the end of 2025.

Among the transreciever types, the segment of standard transceiver is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to exhibit a 6.7% CAGR over the forecast period. The segment is expected to register a 6.7% CAGR during the duration of forecast. Geography-wise, the global standard logic devices market is expected to be led by Asia Pacific, with a 7.2% CAGR.

