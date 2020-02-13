Stretch Marks Treatment Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 5.40% through 2017 – 2025

Global Stretch Marks Treatment Market: Snapshot

In order to expand their outreach and add to their product portfolio, keen players in the global stretch marks treatment market are taking the inorganic route of acquisitions. They are also pouring money into development of new and better products.

View Report-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/stretch-marks-treatment-market.html

Rising instances of obesity causing stretch marks is serving to catalyze growth in the market. In addition, growing aesthetic consciousness among people, especially among pregnant women, along with the wide array of products, catering to almost every need and budget, is also positively influencing the market for stretch marks treatment.

A report by Transparency Market Research projects the global stretch marks treatment market to attain a value of US$1.99 bn by 2025-end by clocking a CAGR of 5.40% from 2017 to 2025.

Request A Sample-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=33128

Topical Products See Maximum Uptake Due to Affordability

Depending upon treatment, the global stretch marks treatment market can be categorized into topical products, lasers, microdermabrasion, etc. Overall, the topical products segment account for a dominant share in the market owing to their affordability and easy availability through various distribution channels. Soaring popularity of ecommerce in particular has proved extremely beneficial to the topical products, which can be further divided into creams, oils and serum, lotions, etc. Of them, the segment of creams is seeing maximum uptake and is said to be majorly fuelling growth in the stretch marks treatment market. The lasers segment again can be divided into fractional lasers, pulse-dye lasers, etc.

Request Brochure-

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33128

Hospitals, clinics, specialty dermatology centers, home-use, etc. are some of the main end-use segments in the global stretch marks treatment market. Among them, the home-use segment accounts for a leading position, and is expected to retain its position in the near future because of the easy availability of home-use products and changing customer preferences. Specialty dermatology centers, on the other hand, are expected to surpass all others vis-à-vis growth rate because of the increasing customer preference for specialists offering expert advice on dermatology procedures.

Increasing Concerns Over Aesthetics Catapults North America Market to Fore

From a geographic standpoint, North America holds a dominant share in the global market for stretch marks treatment. Rising at 5.2% from 2017 to 2025, the market is expected to grow its dominant share further by clocking an estimated revenue of US$676.3 mn by 2025. Increasing consciousness about aesthetics and fashion, coupled with strong ability to spend among people are majorly fuelling the market in the region. The U.S. is said to be powering the market in North America. Europe trails North America in terms of market share. The market in the region is predicted to pull in revenues to the tune of US$531.7 mn by 2025 by registering a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period.

In terms of growth rate, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a frontrunner by clocking a 5.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. At the forefront of driving growth in the market in the region are countries of India and Japan. Effective marketing strategies, changing lifestyles, and most importantly increasing disposable incomes of people are the main drivers of growth in the stretch marks treatment in Asia Pacific.