Sweetener Powder Market 2028: Top Key Players Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Incorporated

Sweetener Powder Market Outlook

Sweetener powder is a food additive used to offer a sweet taste in food products, without adding up calories. Although the health-conscious population has started to cut down on calories offered by sugar, on the other hand, individuals do not want to compromise the taste of food products. Sweetener powder is a multi-purpose product used as an additive in food products as well as a table-top sweetener. Use of sweetener powder as a food additive to enhance the taste and sweetness of food is highly regulated by government regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration). Sweetener powder market finds an ample growth in developed regions, owing to relatively high health concerned population.

Sweetener Powder Market: Reasons for Covering this Title

Sweetener powder market is gaining traction across the globe, as food manufacturers are increasingly concerned about the demands of consumers. Health consciousness and trending peer reviewing of ingredient labels are creating a demand for low sugar food products, owing to which manufacturers are producing tailored and customized sweetener powder for food and beverage manufacturers to cater to demand and preferences of consumers. This is expected to boost the sales of sweetener powder market. Among all sweetener powders, the ones with low glycemic index and calorific value find a lucrative opportunity across the globe, attributed to which, the sweetener powder market trajectory is expected to boost in upcoming years. Weight gain and diabetes-related problems with individuals has increased concerns regarding high-calorie sweetener powder, owing to which low calorie natural and artificial sweetener powders are becoming cornerstone with both perspectives i.e. supply side and demand side. New regulations opted by more than 17 countries including the U.S. is also one of the main reasons owing to which sweetener powder market is blooming. In Berkley, California, soft drink sales fall by 10% after first U.S. sugar tax imposed. According to a survey conducted by DSM in 2017, 45-48% of individuals across the globe are more concerned with sugar intake now than they were three years ago.

Global Sweetener Powder: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global sweetener powder market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of a distribution channel, the global sweetener powder market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect

Store-based

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores (Bakery Shops)

Food & Drinks Health Stores

Online

On the basis of product type, the global sweetener powder market has been segmented as –

Natural Sweetener powder

Corn Syrup Solids

Agave Powder

Maple Sugar Powder

Palm Sugar

Stevia

Artificial Sweetener powder

Polyols

Sorbitol

Mannitol

Erythritol

Xylitol

Others

Saccharin

Acesulfame K

Aspartame

Sucralose

Tagatose

Others

On the basis of end-use application, the global sweetener powder market has been segmented as –

Household

Horeca

Food & Beverage Industry

Bakery & Frozen Foods

Confectionery

Soft Drinks

Juices

Dairy Products

Ice creams

Others

Institutions

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

On the basis of packaging, the global sweetener market is further segmented as –

Sachets

Stand Up Pouches

Bags

Jars

Global Sweetener Powder Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sweetener powder market are Merisant, Cargill Inc., Van Wankum Ingredients, HYETSweet B.V., Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle Plc., Gillco Ingredients, Tereos S.A., Hearthside food Solutions LLC., Stevia Corporation, DSM, Evolva Holdings S.A., PMC Specialities Group Inc., Bayn Europe AB, PureCircle Ltd. among others.