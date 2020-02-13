Tethered Drones Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Tethered Drones Market 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database

About Tethered Drones

Tethered drones are developed for surveillance and broadcasting, which enables users unlimited flight time with the help of a tethered power station.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global tethered drones market to grow at a CAGR of 72.58% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global tethered drones market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Tethered Drones Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3236254-global-tethered-drones-market-2018-2022

Key vendors

• CyPhy Works

• Drone Aviation

• Elistair

• Hoverfly Technologies

• SKY SAPIENCE

Market driver

• Increasing need for drones for public safety and national security

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of trained drone pilots

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Use of different types of cameras in drones for precision agriculture

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3236254-global-tethered-drones-market-2018-2022

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Defense – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Telecommunications – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Use of different types of cameras in drones for precision agriculture

• Adoption of transportable tethered UAVs

• Use of tethered drones for traffic monitoring and disaster management

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• CyPhy Works

• Drone Aviation

• Elistair

• Hoverfly Technologies

• SKY SAPIENCE

• List of abbreviations

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)