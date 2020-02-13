Throat Cancer Treatment Market 2024 Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis

Throat cancer refers to the cancer of larynx, vocal cords and other areas of the throat which is a type of head and neck cancer. The symptoms of throat cancer are cough, change in voice, sore throat, ear pain and difficulty in swallowing and many more. The throat cancer is categorized into two types: pharyngeal cancer and laryngeal cancer. Globally around 157,000 new cases of laryngeal cancer were diagnosed in 2012.

According to National Cancer Institute, about 1.1% of adult population will be diagnosed with pharyngeal cancer followed by 0.4% with laryngeal cancers at some point during their lifetime. The main causes of throat cancer are smoking tobacco, heavy alcohol consumption, HPV infection and chewing betel liquid. According to American cancer society, around 13,430 new cases were diagnosed with laryngeal cancer among them 79% were men and 21% were women in 2016. Throat cancer is more commonly seen in men than women that are probably because of their smoking habits.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/throat-cancer-treatment-market.html

With increase in smoking population in developing countries, prevalence of throat cancer, rising aging population, alcohol consumption and raise in HPV infections are the major factors driving the growth of throat cancer market in the forecast period. However, lack of targeted/specific drugs to treat the throat cancer, side effects of the conventional chemotherapy drugs and lack of proper diagnosis of the disease are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of throat cancer treatment market in near future.

To treat the throat cancer by chemotherapy, combination therapy, and single therapy is used. On the basis of treatment type segment, chemotherapy is expected to have the major market share in near future owing to its treatment technique with a combination of radiation therapy to reduce the tumor size and after surgery process to kill the smaller areas of cancer. Combination therapy is more preferred to treat the throat cancer because in combination therapy, drugs will act by different mechanisms and also decrease the resistance of the cancer cells to drugs. Cisplatin and 5-FU are more commonly used chemotherapy drugs to treat the throat cancers but these drugs have various side effects like diarrhea, kidney damage and heart problems.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15254

Currently, research is going to develop the newer chemotherapies like targeted therapies by using EGFR inhibitors and angiogenesis inhibitors to treat the throat cancer. Recently transoral robotic surgeries are gaining traction of the physicians to remove the tumors because they create small incisions on the body and conduct the surgery in a precise manner with fewer side effects. In the case of the radiation therapy, few doctors are trying to kill the cancer cells by using proton beam therapy because these cause less damage to the tissues they pass through than the X-rays.

Depending on geographic region, throat cancer treatment market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest revenue share in throat cancer treatment market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific due to increase in the incidence of throat cancer because of increase in smoking, tobacco and alcohol consumption in these regions.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=15254

Some of the key players in throat cancer treatment market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Hospira Inc, Baxter International Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, App Pharmaceuticals LLC., Sanofi-Aventis and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com