Toll-free Services Market Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2018 – 2026

The global toll-free services market is predicted to gain impetus on the back of sliding prices, constant growth of the call center industry, and businesses largely concentrating on achieving customer satisfaction. Across the customer journey, value is being delivered to today’s businesses with the advancement of the market. In the current time, sales and customer service could be considered as leading applications of toll-free services by enterprises. More value is placed on toll-free services as development and growth opportunities are presented with the rise of the need for analytics, marketing, and texting.

The global toll-free services market could be segregated as per product, application, or end user. Businesses and enterprises could be among top end users of toll-free services.

In this report, the analysts provide comprehensive research about crucial trends and opportunities available in the global toll-free services market. Market restraints and other factors that slow down growth could also be brought to light so that players prepare themselves beforehand. The report is compiled with the use of extensive primary and secondary research.

Global Toll-free Services Market: Trends and Opportunities

Toll-free continues to be a critical element of enterprise business. With decent hike in the count of registered toll-free numbers and their annual growth rate, demand in the world toll-free services market could be on a rising trend for the next few years. Toll-free numbers are not limited to the select ‘800 club.’ There are quite a few toll-free area codes in use, some of them being 844 and 833. In the not too distant future, persistent demand is expected to entail the requirement of other new codes.

Decision to release new toll-free area codes is officially made by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA). However, there are some efficient vendors working behind the scenes that report and track a range of statistics related to toll-free numbers. The data procured could be useful in forecasting the exhaustion date of the current toll-free number pool, thus timely indicating the requirement of the release of new codes.

Whether economic downturns or the dot-com boom, significant market events seem to have influenced the volume of toll-free numbers. However, demand in the world toll-free services may always bounce back in the end.

Global Toll-free Services Market: Regional Analysis

The report presented herewith offers a detailed account of the international toll-free services market’s geographical landscape. Here, analysts authoring the report examine key regions of the market taking into account growth factors and trends supporting the rise of regional markets therein. The report may shed light on the global market in Europe, South and North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. As per the findings of seasoned researchers, the U.S. may account for a higher share of the North America market in the coming years. On the other hand, Asia Pacific may exhibit quicker growth in the global market.

Global Toll-free Services Market: Companies Mentioned

Competitive landscape of the international toll-free services market is brilliantly explained in the report with heavy focus on company profiling. The authors are expected to profile leading players of the market while detailing their recent developments, market shares, and other important aspects. The market could mark the presence of popular players such as AT&T, AVOXI, Nextiva, UniTel Voice, and RingCentral.

