Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market Analysis 2019-2026 With Top Countries Data : Covering Recent Trend and Future Growth, Feasibility, Regional Outlook and Future Forecast

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global ultra-low temperature freezers market. Ultra-low temperature freezers are one of the critical storage and preservation devices in the life sciences and material sciences industries. Biological samples and other valuable compounds and specimen are stored in ULT freezers at temperatures ranging from -41 °C to -150 °C for long term preservation. Increase in demand for preservation of biological sample, drug compounds, botanical & plant samples, etc. for scientific research is projected to drive demand for ULT freezers during the forecast period.

This report on the global ultra-low temperature freezers market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product, degree of cooling, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the market outlook section offers key insights of the global market such as winning imperatives based on top 3 players, key brand/product analysis, and industry & technological developments. The competition landscape section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with a business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of region and key strategies adopted by players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global ultra-low temperature freezers market.



Global Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global ultra-low temperature freezers market has been segmented into upright freezers (floorstanding freezers and benchtop/undercounter freezers) and chest freezers. In terms of degree of cooling, the market has been classified into -41 °C to -86 °C freezers and -87 °C to -150 °C freezers. Based on application, the global ultra-low temperature freezers market has been categorized into blood & blood products, biological samples, flammable materials, drug compounds, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into biobanks, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and others. The global ultra-low temperature freezers market has been analyzed based on technology trends, expenditure on emerging technologies, and presence of key players in the region. Market size and forecast for each of these segments and their sub-segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global ultra-low temperature freezers market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period 2018-2026, considering 2017 as the base year. This report also covers the competitive scenario of the market in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global ultra-low temperature freezers market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunity and threat) analysis. Major companies profiled in this report are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PHC Holding Corporation (Panasonic Biomedical), Haier Biomedical, Eppendorf AG, Helmer Scientific, Labcold Ltd. Bionics Scientific Technologies (P) Ltd., Arctiko A/S, Azbil Telstar S.L., and Global Cooling, Inc.

