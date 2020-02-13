Wireless Communication Solutions Market: Competitive Strategies And Forecasts to 2026

Wireless communication is considered as a rapidly expanding segment of the communications industry. Wireless communication is employed as a source of communication that operates wirelessly. Wireless communication solutions improve coverage, clarity, and also optimize production and minimize downtime for reliable communications. Wireless communication solutions multiple users simultaneously, which can increase connectivity from user to user. Technologies such as LTE, LTE-Advanced, WCDMA, HSPA, GSM, CDMA, WLAN, and Bluetooth are part of wireless communication systems. Wireless communication can be utilized for cellular telecommunication, wireless access to the internet, wireless home networking, etc.

Cellular wireless network is the technology that is widely used for the wireless communication market. The technology is developed for mobile, radio and telephone to replace high power transmitter/receiver systems. Utilization of mobile and wireless communication systems in order to provide on-demand information and entertainment is anticipated increase in the near future. The significant expansion of wireless systems is expected to have a considerable impact on wireless networks, both as stand-alone as well as for the larger networking infrastructure.

Some factors that drive the market are demand for wireless communication, increase in mobile subscribers, installations of wireless infrastructure, and expansion of cellular networks. Increase in number of smartphone applications and the rise in demand for increasingly efficient and convenient wireless communications is anticipated to create significant opportunities for phone manufacturers and wireless network operators. Moreover, developments in cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to further fuel the wireless communication solutions market in the near future.. Commercial wireless communication plays a vital role for the military in order to provide extreme levels of security to protect data that may be sensitive to national security, tactical operations, or strategic goals.

The information technology and electronics market has been witnessing rapid expansion in the last decade, which in turn has led to the emergence of innovative wireless devices and their supporting technologies. The challenges faced by the market is the scarcity of the wireless spectrum that limits the vision for wireless access. Wireless communication solutions provide weak security at times, in case of any third-party within the scope of coverage of a wireless network can attempt to penetrate the network. Rise in demand for smartphone applications and efficient and convenient wireless communications has generated growth opportunities for phone manufacturers and wireless network operators.

The market of wireless communication solutions can be segmented based on type, network technology, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market can be classified as television and radio broadcasting, satellite communication, mobile telephone communication system, global positioning system (GPS), wireless local area network (WLAN) and infrared communication. In terms of network technology, the wireless communication solutions market can be classified into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, radio-frequency identification (RFID), Zigbee, Ultra Wideband (UWB), and Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (Wimax). Based on enterprise size, the market can be segregated into small and medium enterprise (SMEs) and large enterprise.

Furthermore, in terms of end-use industry, the market can be bifurcated into healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and information technology, defense, education, and others. Based on region, the wireless communication solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. North America is projected to hold a significant share for the wireless communication solution market, due to the invention of various wireless technologies. For instance, Europe is experiencing the demand for the market due to the adoption rate of technologies.

Key players operating in the wireless communication solutions market include Qualcomm, Inc., Apple, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company, Vocera Communications, Inc., Intel Corp., Cisco Systems, Siemens AG, AT&T Inc., Vocera Communications, and Infineon Technologies.

